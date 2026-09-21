First Look at Penn State vs. Wisconsin: TV, Injury Report, Game Preview

Soon after Penn State's 55-13 win over Buffalo to cap the non-conference schedule, quarterback Rocco Becht peeked ahead to the Big Ten season. The former Iowa State quarterback's Big Ten experience centers on playing Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Series, so he's looking forward to diving deeper into the conference.

"All the seniors on this team have played a lot of football and seen a lot of football, the good and the bad," Becht said after the game. "So I think our experience is going to take over when we get into conference play, especially in the mental aspect of the game. So I'm excited for next week and the rest of the season."

That begins Saturday, when the No. 13 Nittany Lions host Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener at Beaver Stadium. Here's a first look at Penn State-Wisconsin, including an introduction to the Badgers running back with whom many Nittany Lions are familiar.

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-1)

When: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Streaming exlusively on Peacock

Series History: Penn State leads 12-9

Last Meeting: Penn State 28-13 in 2024

How to watch Penn State-Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first Penn State game of the season to stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC's subscription streaming platform. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium.

Peacock's broadcast team features Dave Flemming on play-by-play, Matt Cassel as the analyst and Ashley ShahAhmadi reporting from the sideline.

Penn State-Wisconsin early betting line

Penn State is an early 10-point favorite over the Badgers, according to DraftKings, which has set the over/under at 44.5 points. Penn State is -375 on the money line, while Wisconsin is +295.

What to know about Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht celebrates his team's win over the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Truly, what do we know about Penn State? The Nittany Lions have dominated a meager schedule, outscoring three G6 teams by a combined 102 points. No team has scored a touchdown against Penn State's first-team defense through three games.

Speaking of that defense, it has played above expectations. Coordinator D'Anton Lynn has reshaped Penn State's defense while highlighting its strengths. The Nittany Lions have one of the Big Ten's top linebackers in Tony Rojas, a PFF national player-of-the-week in safety Marcus Neal Jr. and five cornerbacks who have been among the nation's best group.

Penn State ranks No. 2 nationally in passing yards allowed (90) and fourth in total defense (201 yards). It also ranks ninth in turnover margin (+5) and has not committed a turnover yet.

Offensively, receiver Koby Howard has bloomed into one of the nation's top big-play threats. He leads the Big Ten in yards per reception and plays of 20+ yards and has Penn State's four longest receptionsof the season.

Quarterback Rocco Becht returned to earth against Buffalo, completing 58 percent of his passes after throwing above 71 percent in the first two games. Becht has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception.

What to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III (3) runs the ball vs. the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year Badgers coach Luke Fickell led his team to a pair of non-conference wins over Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan after a humbling 41-13 loss to Notre Dame in the opener. Penn State's roster will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline Saturday.

Wisconsin running back Abu Sama III played for Iowa State last season, rushing for 732 yards and five touchdowns alongside starter Carson Hansen. While most of the Cyclones' skill players, including Hansen, joined head coach Matt Campbell at Penn State, Sama headed to Wisconsin for his senior year.

Sama did not play for the Badgers last week, a decision Fickell called precautionary. Fickell said the running back was cleared to play before the game but held out because he wasn't 100 percent. He's expected to return to the field Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea makes a touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions left the Buffalo game without any serious injury news. Starters Brock Riker (center) and Andrew Rappleyea (tight end) left the game in the first half and did not return, which Campbell also called precautionary.

Riker, who wasn't 100 percent entering the game, played two series before leaving. Rappleyea left the game after a second-quarter reception favoring his upper body. He looked fine during the postgame celebration, however, and Campbell said the tight end was cleared to return.

Penn State will be without two defensive ends for the game. Max Granville, one of the team's top pass-rushers, is out for the season. Sophomore LaVar Arrington II will miss at least two more games after having a knee procedure early in the season.

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