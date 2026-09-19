Penn State Football Week 3 Report Card: Grading the Nittany Lions' Rout of Buffalo

STATE COLLEGE | For Penn State football coach Matt Campbell, the non-conference schedule proved compelling and frustrating. As a result, he won't let the Nittany Lions get to certain about themselves.

"Not where we need to be," Campbell said, "but I think [we're] a team that has certainly grown in

different entities each week. Still [we're] a team that, in my opinion, has got so much ability, and there were some things that were focal points for us today. And then we grew in some areas that were really a difficult focal point."

No. 14 Penn State overwhelmed Buffalo 55-13 on Saturday, improving to 3-0 with three stress-free games in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions outscored Marshall, Temple and Buffalo by a combined score of 127-22 and did not allow a touchdown through three quarters of any game.

Penn State capped the preseason with a rejuvenated effort in the run game and a defensive performance that set a fascinating stage for the Big Ten season, which begins Sept. 26 against Wisconsin.

Before getting there, here's the Penn State football report card from their win vs. Buffalo.

Penn State offensive grade: B

Rocco Becht 🎯 Koby Howard



LIVE on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZlYRoCoc8T — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 19, 2026

After two games without a run longer than 16 yards, Penn State's backfield stretched their legs against Buffalo. They generated five carries of 16+ yards and three of 20 or more. That included Quinton Martin Jr.'s 61-yarder, on which he tripped going into the end zone, and Cam Wallace's 59-yard score, on which he didn't.

The Nittany Lions ran outside so effectively against an outmatched Buffalo defense that couldn't match the speed or stiffarms. Martin (10 carries, 100 yards) welcomed himself back with a strong game, and Wallace averaged 9.6 yards per carry in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, receiver Koby Howard continued his astounding run of explosive plays. He averaged 34 yards per touch, scored on a 70-yard reception against a linebacker in single coverage and made a dynamic jump-ball catch that no other Penn State receiver has made so far.

Quarterback Rocco Becht was human (11-for-19), took a 3-yard loss in the red zone instead of throwing the ball away and fumbled a snap. "So I'm not perfect," he joked afterward.

Penn State also was shaky on third down (2-for-10) but the big plays compensated: nine of 16+ yards in a game that never was close.

Penn State defensive grade: A-

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Alexander McPherson (33) pressures Buffalo Bulls quarterback Jason Wright (7) during the first quarter of the game at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State took advantage of Buffalo's first-time starting quarterback Jason Wright, pressuring him into a 60-yard passing day and a 40-percent completion rate. The Nittany Lions sacked Wright once, hurried him four times and broke up five of his passes. And Wright labored to find top receiver Chance Morrow, who caught two passes for 31 yards on seven targets.

Penn State also forced four fumbles, recovering two, and turned them into 14 points. The Nittany Lions are plus-five in turnovers this season without committing one so far. Yvan Kemajou produced consistent pressure from the edge, and middle linebacker Kooper Ebel got into the backfield for the sack.

So far, coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense has vaporized any ability to throw the ball and lapsed solely on some big quarterbacks vs. Temple. However, there's no way to grade Penn State completely without understanding that its three non-conference opponents rank 89th or worse in the ESPN SP+.

One more caveat: Penn State's defense was flagged for seven penalties, three for 15 yards and a late unsportsmanlike-conduct call that cost 19 yards. Campbell left Beaver Stadium prickly about that.

Penn State special teams grade: A-

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson (2) returns a punt against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Robinson had Penn State's best punt-return game (8 for 109) since Daequan Hardy in 2023. He's the most consistently electric returner since Jahan Dotson and is going to break one soon.

Kicker Ryan Barker had an effectively busy day, making field goals 48 and 25 yards and hitting all six extra points. Barker's 48-yarder had plenty of leg, a good signal that he can take a swing from 50+ if need be.

Penn State's punt game hasn't been sharp, though. Mississippi State transfer Nathan Tiyce averaged just 40.5 yards per attempt and didn't create much hangtime. The Australian is kicking with that home-country rugby style, but there's more to be had there.

Penn State coaching grade: A-

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the field following the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser had a great day after browbeating himself for the run game's pedestrian showing at Temple. He rotated the backs smoothly while focusing Becht's eyes downfield for the big plays. Mouser even called a reverse to Howard that led to a touchdown run.

The defensive penalties irked Campbell, as did the lack of success on third down. Overall, though, the staff made good use of its time Saturday.

Penn State overall grade: B+

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson (2) celebrates with his teammates following the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot to like Saturday. Penn State ran a big-play offense, cut Martin loose, restricted Buffalo's best player in Morrow and didn't have any major injuries. But we still don't truly know what Penn State is capable of, which Campbell framed as a positive after the game.

"We're doing some really good things, but as you would want, and I think as we all want, there's got to be a pathway forward," Campbell said. "And you see a bigger vision of where this team needs to go, and we have to go forward."

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