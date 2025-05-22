Penn State Receives Commitment from 3-Star Virginia Defensive Back
Penn State added to its 2026 recruiting class Thursday, receiving a commitment from 3-star defensive back Jaziel Hart. The cornerback from Virginia announced his decision live at On3, joining a highly ranked Penn State football class that has grown substantially this spring.
Hart (5-11, 170 pounds) is a 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the nation's 44th-ranked cornerback and the 13th-ranked player in Virginia, per the 247Sports Composite. On3 ranks Hart as a 4-star prospect and as the No. 7 player in Virginia.
Hart, who plays at North Cross School in Roanoke, is scheduled to make an official visit to Penn State in early June. He chose the Nittany Lions from an offer list that includes Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others. Hart took an unofficial visit to Penn State during spring practice and received a home visit from Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.
In his 2024 highlight reel at Hudl, Hart posted film of two interceptions he returned for interceptions last season. He has made 10 interceptions over the past two seasons for North Cross.
Penn State in the 2026 recruiting rankings
With Hart's commitment, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class has 17 players again. The Nittany Lions technically lost one commit from the 2026 class, though not the player. Defensive end Daniel Jennings recently announced that he is reclassifying to the 2025 recruiting class and will enroll at Penn State in time for this season. Penn State made the signing official this week.
Penn State coach James Franklin has received 10 of the 2026 class' commitments over the past two months. Most recently, 4-star receiver Davion Brown, a fellow Virginia standout, committed to Penn State's class in mid-May.
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class ranks fifth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions trail USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson in the rankings. Penn State is 11th in On3's industry rankings.