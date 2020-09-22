Penn State Recruiting: Where Do the Lions Stand with 2021 Prospect Diego Pounds?

Diego Pounds, an SI All-American candidate from North Carolina, is set to announce his college commitment Friday. Penn State is a finalist for the 6-6, 305-pound offensive lineman, who would boost a 2021 recruiting class that could use a spark.

Penn State has received 13 commitments for its 2021 class, which includes a strong group of players who will contribute at positions of need. However, coach James Franklin recently said that his staff "hasn't gotten it done" while recruiting the 2021 class, a sharp self-assessment that rarely gets said aloud.

Pounds has a long list of offers that includes LSU, Alabama, Miami, Tennessee and Michigan. North Carolina, where coach Mack Brown has put together a top-15 recruiting class according to SI All-American, has made its pitch as well.

So what do college programs see in Pounds? He's a "natural athlete playing offensive tackle," according to his SI All-American evaluation, and that's a tempting combination.

Here's more from SI's evaluation of Pounds.

Frame: Long, yet lean legs for an offensive tackle. Stronger up top. Athleticism: Good upper body strength. Powerful hips. Runs quite well in space. Uses his hands well in conjunction with his feet.

Instincts: Sets himself up well to angle block by using his quickness to beat defenders to a spot. Shoots his hands quickly. Keeps running downfield after initial block to seek other blocks.

Polish: Pounds is also adept at running out to make blocks down the field. Hits his targets in the chest with his hands; rarely gets beat with a quick inside move because of his quickness and good base.

Bottom Line: Pounds is a natural athlete playing offensive tackle. Possesses the physicalness of an interior offensive lineman, yet the quickness to play left tackle. He’s good in space and does well at finishing blocks when he pulls.

