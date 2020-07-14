SI All-American Candidate Diego Pounds Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Diego Pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 305 pounds

School: Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Schools of Interest: Long list including Alabama, Duke, Michigan, LSU, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

Frame: Long, yet lean legs for an offensive tackle. Stronger up top. Athleticism: Good upper body strength. Powerful hips. Runs quite well in space. Uses his hands well in conjunction with his feet.

Instincts: Sets himself up well to angle block by using his quickness to beat defenders to a spot. Shoots his hands quickly. Keeps running downfield after initial block to seek other blocks.

Polish: Pounds is also adept at running out to make blocks down the field. Hits his targets in the chest with his hands; rarely gets beat with a quick inside move because of his quickness and good base.

Bottom Line: Pounds is a natural athlete playing offensive tackle. Possesses the physicalness of an interior offensive lineman, yet the quickness to play left tackle. He’s good in space and does well at finishing blocks when he pulls.