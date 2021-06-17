Top New Jersey Prospect Jaeden Gould Set to Decide: Penn State or USC?

Jaeden Gould, among the nation's top defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting class, is scheduled to announce his commitment June 20. Gould has narrowed his finalists to Penn State and USC.

Gould, who attends New Jersey's Bergen Catholic, made an official visit to Penn State last weekend, a week after his trip to USC. Previously, Gould also listed Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan and Rutgers as finalists. Gould's father Scott played at Rutgers.

Gould (6-2, 190 pounds) is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports' composite rating, and the No. 18 cornerback in the nation. The site lists Gould as the No. 1 overall prospect in New Jersey and part of a hugely talented secondary at Bergen Catholic.

Irish Breakdown released a detailed analysis of Gould's high school film, saying he has "elite size and strength." Because of his size, Gould ultimately could project as a safety, or potentially even a linebacker.

However, Gould would make an excellent college cornerback, Irish Breakdown writes.

"What makes Gould a pure corner in my view is that he's just as athletic and explosive working backward and laterally as he is working downhill," according to the site. "There are snaps where Gould opens up in one direction, the receiver makes a cut and [Gould] quickly plants, turns his hips and explodes towards the route. His length allows him to close quickly on the football, and Gould projects to be a very active ball-disruptor at the next level."

Gould and fellow Bergen Catholic cornerback Jayden Bellamy both visited Penn State last weekend and potentially could play together in college, which their fathers did. Scott Gould and Jay Bellamy played for Rutgers in the early 1990s. Jay Bellamy went on to play in the NFL.

Read more

From South Africa to Penn State: A one-time rugby player joins the Lions' defense

Recapping Penn State's return to in-person recruiting

Penn State's NFL value = $225 million