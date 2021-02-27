Notre Dame Recruit Profile: Jaeden Gould, Cornerback

One of the top cornerbacks on the board for Notre Dame in 2022 is Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout Jaeden Gould.

JAEDEN GOULD PROFILE

Hometown: Oradell, N.J.

High School: Bergen Catholic

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Nebraska, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Maryland, Kentucky, Michigan State, Virginia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Indiana, Arizona State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Kansas

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 10 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 123 overall - No. 14 cornerback

Rivals: 4-star - No. 28 cornerback

Composite: 4-star - No. 145 overall - No. 16 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

Gould showed significant improvement from his sophomore to junior season. He was good as a sophomore, but he looked more like a safety. As a junior, however, Gould's athleticism took off and his game changed, and he graded out as a pure cornerback with elite size and length. There will be plenty of talk about Gould moving to safety because of his size and physicality as a tackler, but he has the athleticism, instincts and game to thrive at cornerback.

The biggest change from his sophomore to junior film was Gould's improved foot quickness, agility and flexibility. His ability to flip his hips is unique for such a big cornerback, and Gould impresses with his ability to change direction with ease and suddenness. His ability to plant and explode downhill will likely lead some to point to safety skills, and those traits make him a top-notch run defender.

What makes Gould a pure corner in my view is that he's just as athletic and explosive working backwards and laterally as he is working downhill. There are snaps where Gould opens up in one direction, the receiver makes a cut and he quickly plants, turns his hips and explodes towards the route. His length allows him to close quickly on the football, and Gould projects to be a very active ball disruptor at the next level.

Gould lacks the pure top-end speed of the better smaller cornerbacks in the class, but he makes up for it with his elite length, instincts and fluid athleticism.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

