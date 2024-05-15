Penn State Recruiting Profile: Caleb Brewer Is a Versatile Prospect for the Nittany Lions
Penn State's 2024 football recruiting class featured 25 players, nine of whom were 4-star prospects or better, according to the 247Sports Composite, and all signed during what Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called a "drama-free" signing day. The class, ranked 15th in the nation according to 247Sports, also made a strong first impression through the recruiting period, which gets longer and more hectic every year.
Sixteen of those players got a head start during spring drills, with a few making quick impacts and debuting at the Blue-White Game.
"When you're able to get guys on campus earlier, I don't think it's the end-all, be-all but it helps," Franklin said on Signing Day. "I mean, when they are here in the spring, learning the system, getting comfortable, getting a feel, it allows them to be better positioned to legitimately compete in the summer and during training camp. ... Now, I do think we got nine guys coming in the summer that
if they approach it the right way will still be able to compete and we've seen examples of that."
Those nine Nittany Lions arrive in May and June, bringing a host of new skills to Penn State's roster. Who are they? We're introducing the rest of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class in series of stories. So let's meet the new Nittany Lions. Next up: An offensive lineman from a familiar Pennsylvania high school.
Caleb Brewer
- Position: Offensive line
- Height/weight: 6-4/270
- High school: Wyomissing (Pa.)
Meet Caleb Brewer: At Wyomissing, Brewer was a two-way all-league player on the offensive and defensive lines. He helped Wyomissing to a 14-1 record and a District 3 title in his senior year. Brewer was voted the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 lineman of the year and the Mr. Pennsylvania Small School Lineman of the Year. A consensus 3-star prospect, Brewer was a top-15 player in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports, which graded him as an athlete. Brewer is a versatile player who could play on either side of the line and potentially even tight end. He’s a multi-sport athlete, having participated in track & field and wrestling, and set the Wyomissing wrestling record for pins in a season. He will reunite with former high school teammate J'ven Williams in Penn State's offensive line room. As an offensive lineman, Brewer is likely to redshirt to gain weight and strength to play inside.
