Penn State Recruiting Update: Lions Welcome Back a Coordinator

Welcome back, Kenny Sanders

Kenny Sanders, who left Penn State for Oregon in 2019, has returned to State College. Sanders recently announced his return as Penn State's national recruiting coordinator.

Sanders spent five years on James Franklin's recruiting staff before leaving to become Oregon's director of recruiting. At Penn State, as the assistant director of player personnel, Sanders helped the program put together five top-20 recruiting classes. The 2018 class was ranked No. 6 nationally by 247Sports.

Prior to joining the Penn State staff in 2014, Sanders worked in the Baltimore Ravens' scouting department for five years. The Gettysburg College graduate also worked in the NFL league office.

Penn State makes top 5 for top running back

Gi'Bran Payne, one of the nation's top running backs of the 2022 recruiting class, listed Penn State among his final five.

The running back from Cincinnati LaSalle High also lists Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Irish Breakdown scouted the 5-10, 190-pound back as having "the frame you want in a between-the-tackles runner." Payne is a top-20 back nationally, according to 247Sports, and certainly a player to watch in Penn State's 2022 class.

Follow the recruiting process of a top QB recruit

Cade Klubnik, one of the lead quarterback prospects of the 2022 cycle, is writing about the recruiting process for SI All-American. In the first installment, Klubnik writes that he plans to announce a decision in May.

Penn State offered Klubnik a few weeks after he guided Austin Westlake to the Texas 6A state championship. That also coincided with the hiring of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who came to Penn State from Texas.

The Lions are pursuing several of the nation's top 2022 quarterbacks. They also have made an offer to Ohio's Drew Allar, a top-10 pro-style quarterback according to 247Sports. Like Klubnik, Allar has been flooded with top Power 5 offers.

