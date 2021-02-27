Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For 2022 Ohio Running Back

Notre Dame is involved with a number of talented running backs in the 2022 class, and one of the better backs on the board - and in the country - has put Notre Dame in the Top 5. That would be Cincinnati LaSalle runner Gi'Bran Payne, who place the Fighting Irish in his top group along with Alabama, Florida, Penn State and Northwestern.

At 5-10 and 190 pounds with a low, squatty build, Payne has the frame you want in a between the tackles runner. He's strong, powerful and possesses impressive balance. Payne is a quick footed running back with suddenness that allows him to quickly plant and drive though holes, but that also make him effective in space.

Notre Dame already has a 2022 commitment from Texas running back Jadarian Price, but the Irish are looking to once again bring in two talented runners, just like they did in the 2021 class (Logan Diggs, Audric Estime).

Payne ranks as the nation's No. 151 player according to 247Sports, and he's ranked No. 182 overall on the composite ranking. The talented running back also had offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Iowa State, Boston College, Minnesota, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Illinois.

Related Content

2022 Notre Dame Scholarship Offers

2022 Recruiting Needs: Offense

What's Next: 2022 Running Back Recruiting

Notre Dame 2022 Commit Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter