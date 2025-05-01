Penn State Releases Pricing Details for New Beaver Stadium Club Seating Options
Penn State has released more details, including pricing, for the premium seating options that will be available at Beaver Stadium for the 2027 Nittany Lions football season. Penn State also said that it expects interest to exceed inventory in the two clubs that will be signatures of Beaver Stadium's new West tower, part of the $700 million renovation project.
In an email to fans, Penn State said pricing will begin at $4,500 per seat and increase based on location. In addition, fans will be required to make a "one-time capital gift" of $10,000 to be eligible for club seating. The gift is payable over three years, with the first installment due in 2025.
Penn State football fans have until May 16 to place a $200 deposit for club seating. The deposit is refundable if fans do not get assigned a club seat. Penn State said that club-seating assignments will be based on Nittany Lion Club points.
"We anticipate receiving more confirmed interest than we have West Club seat inventory available," Penn State Athletics said in an email.
The Beaver Stadium renovation, which fully got underway in January, will include two club options. The Schulyer Family Club and the Marzano Club will combine to include about 4,500 seats and more than 50,000 square feet of lounge space.
Seating in the Schuyler Family Club, named for former Penn State Trustees chair Matt Schuyler, will be located on a lower level of the West tower between the 30-yard lines. The 20-inch seats will come with all-inclusive food and beverage packages that include beer and wine.
Seating in the Marzano Club wil be located on the West tower's mid-level and include access to a 35,000-square-foot lounge. The seats will be an inch larger than those in the Schuyler Family Club and also come with the inclusive food and beverage package. Both lounges will feature full-service bars.
In addition to the clubs, Beaver Stadium's new West side will feature 15 executive suites and 30 loge boxes. Penn State said that about 75 percent of the rebuilt West side seating will be non-premium. That includes about 11,000 bleacher seats in a new deck.
Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has said that premium seating was among the key factors in determining the scale and budget of the Beaver Stadium renovation. Penn State's Board of Trustees in 2024 approved a budget of up to $700 million for the three-year renovation.
"We don’t have enough premium [seating]," Kraft said in July 2024. "We actually lost a big, big, big event because we didn’t have premium. That has to be a part of it. ... To do what we need to do to get the building up, healthy and alive again, and then to fix a lot of the other issues, when you do that, you have to pay for it. The West side premium [expansion] is going to help us pay for it."
Penn State football fans can place club-seating deposits through Penn State's ticketing site.
While the Beaver Stadium construction continues, Penn State will build temporary seating at Beaver Stadium for the next two seasons. Penn State said it intends to maintain seating options as close to the venue's 106,572 capacity as possible.
Meanwhile, Penn State is auctioning memorabilia from the former West stands and press box. The auction features plenty of stadium signage, including rest room signs and a fans "code of conduct" sign. Penn State is adding new items daily, and each item is available for a week.