Penn State jumped three spots, without playing, in the Amway Coaches football poll and returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time during the regular season.

Penn State was ranked No. 10 in both polls Sunday, marking the first time since the preseason rankings debuted in August that the Lions were included. Voters in the AP Top 25 poll this week were permitted to rank all teams that have returned or plan to return.

Penn State began the season ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25 but dropped out, as did all Big Ten teams, when other leagues began playing.

Penn State concluded the 2019 season 10th in the College Football Playoff rankings and ninth in the final AP Top 25. The Lions have been ranked in 20 consecutive CFP rankings dating to the 2016 season.

Penn State also was ranked in the AP Top 25 for 58 consecutive weeks before Big Ten teams were removed when the season began. It was the third-longest streak in school history.

Penn State is scheduled to begin the 2020 season Oct. 24 at Indiana.

More Penn State news:

Saquon Barkley, Penn State coaching intern?

How the Lions plan to avoid meltdows on special teams this season.

Penn State Recruiting: Will the Lions make a play for Philadelphia prospect Elijah Jeudy?

Who could return kicks for Penn State this season? Senior safeties Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade want a look.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.