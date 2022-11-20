Penn State 55, Rutgers 10: Dull Start, Big Finish

PISCATAWAY, N.J. | Penn State weathered a meager offensive start and a frustrated head coach to rout Rutgers 55-10 and ultimately deliver James Franklin his 100th career win.

The Lions (9-2) scored 21 points via defense and special teams, giving their offense time to arrive. And after punting on six of its nine first-half drives, and fumbling on another, Penn State unleashed running back Kaytron Allen the second half while maintaining defensive dominance, scoring 48 unanswered points.

No. 11 Penn State can complete a 10-win regular season on Senior Day next week vs. Michigan State. It would be Franklin's fourth 10-win regular season.

To the breakdown.

A Lazy Start

Nicholas Singleton burst through a perfectly blocked return formation for a 100-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, kickstarting a lazy Penn State start. The offense went nowhere, opening the game with four consecutive 3-and-outs, and Rutgers surprised Penn State's defense with some successful early RPO plays and crossing routes.

The Lions, wjho were missing leading receiver Parker Washington, looked unfocused and a bit disheveled on offense early. So it helped that the first 14 points came from defense and special teams. After Singleton's return, linebacker Kobe King produced a scoop-and-score for his first career touchdown.

The Freshmen Aren't Laboring

Singleton demonstrated his elite speed burst on the return, something of a luxury in November. But Allen took over the game, particularly in the second half.

The running back rushed for 117 yards, his second 100-yard game of the season, and plucked Rutgers for a 59-yard carry in the third quarter. He rightfully completed the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run on which he excavated Rutgers' defense.

Allen and Singleton represent the first freshman backfield in Big Ten history to rush for at least 700 yards each.

The Turning Point

Rutgers led 10-7 in the first quarter, tying its team-high for points against Penn State since joining the Big Ten in 2014. The Knights briefly appeared to have a puncher's chance.

Then King scored on a 14-yard fumble recovery (forced by Marquis Wilson), beginning a string of 48 unanswered points.

Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Drew Allar each rushed for a touchdown, and Clifford threw for another on a pretty play to tight end Tyler Warren.

Meanwhile, safety Ji'Ayir Brown recovered another fumble, returning it 70 yards for a score, and Johnny Dixon's interception set up Clifford's touchdown pass.

The Lions ultimately made 14 tackles for loss, two by Curtis Jacobs in his return from injury. Freshman Abdul Carter took the team lead in sacks (4.5 this season).

Injury Report

Add another name to the list. Receiver Parker Washington did not make the trip, and the remainder of his season appears in jeopardy.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and running back Keyvone Lee also did not travel. Penn State burned the redshirt of freshman tackle Drew Shelton, who started in Fashanu's place for the third straight game.

Up Next

Penn State hosts Michigan State on Nov. 26 for Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

On Penn State's hobbled offensive line, center Juice Scruggs has been a constant

James Franklin shares an early Senior Day request

Penn State expects Joey Porter Jr. to return this season

Nicholas Singleton makes case for Big Ten freshman of the year

To his teammates, Sean Clifford is 'very underappreciated'

For Penn State's James Franklin, an accountability set of pushups

The Penn State-Maryland report card

Penn State 30, Maryland 0: Crunch time for the Lions

Penn State hottest sports ticket? It's wrestling

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.