Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. missed the Maryland game due to appendicitis, but coach James Franklin expects the team's top defender to return this season.

Franklin normally does not release injury or player-availability information unless it's season-ending but discussed Porter's situation to address what he called "misreporting." Franklin did not offer a timeline for Porter's return (Penn State has two regular-season games remaining) but sounded hopeful that he would.

"Yes, we're expecting him back," Franklin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Porter, a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Jim Thorpe defensive awards, is one of the nation's top-ranked cornerbacks. He is tied for 11th nationally in pass breakups and ranks among Pro Football Focus' best-graded defensive backs.

In addition, Porter has been one of Penn State's most durable players over the past three seasons. He had started 22 consecutive games, and 30 of his last 31, before the Maryland game.

"I think Joey has had a very good year," Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said recently. "I think he’s deserving of the accolades that have come his way so far."

If Porter does not return for the final regular-season games against Rutgers or Michigan State, he will face a decision regarding the bowl game. Porter is the second-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Draft Bible, making him a first-round prospect. He could be the first Penn State defensive back selected in the draft's first round.

Though Porter missed the Maryland game, Penn State's secondary still helped corral the Terps' passing game to 74 yards. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had one of his toughest days as a starter, completing 11 of 22 passes and getting sacked seven times.

Penn State's cornerback room has been among the Big Ten's deepest, with Kalen King tied for second nationally in pass breakups (13) and Johnny Dixon adding eight. The Lions lead the country in pass breakups (69) and have held four teams to a completion rate under 50 percent.

"Obviously we’re excited and hoping to get Joey back as soon as possible," Franklin said. "But we were able to execute our defense at a very high level Saturday against a very good team with those corners that were available."

Penn State visits Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

