Penn State's 2024 Football Schedule

Penn State football coach James Franklin will make his first regular-season trips to West Virginia and California with the Nittany Lions as part of a 2024 schedule that appears playoff friendly. Penn State won't fly until October, hosts its biggest game at Beaver Stadium and don't play Oregon or Michigan in the Big Ten schedule.
Still, Penn State faces some roadblocks, notably its first visit to Morgantown, West Virginia, since 1992 and its first true road game at USC since 1991. Notably, Penn State has never beaten USC in California.
Penn State's 2024 schedule includes two bye weeks. The first, on Sept. 21, is wedged between nonconference games against MAC opponents Bowling Green and Kent State. The second is Oct. 19, after Penn State visits USC.
Penn State's Nov. 2 home game against Ohio State should be primed for a FOX Big Noon kickoff. The White Out is scheduled for Nov. 9 against Washington. Though a kickoff time has not been announced, it likely will be a 3;30 p.m. ET start. As usual, Penn State's regular-season finale against Maryland most likely will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- Aug. 31: Penn State vs. West Virginia (Noon, FOX)
- Sept. 7: BOWLING GREEN (TBA)
- Sept. 14: KENT STATE (TBA)
- Sept. 28: ILLINOIS (3:30/4/7:30, TBA)
- Oct. 5: UCLA (TBA)
- Oct. 12: at USC (TBA)
- Oct. 26: at Wisconsin (Noon/3:30, TBA)
- Nov. 2: OHIO STATE (TBA)
- Nov. 9: WASHINGTON (TBA)
- Nov. 16: at Purdue (TBA)
- Nov. 23: at Minnesota (TBA)
- Nov. 30: MARYLAND
