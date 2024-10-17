Penn State's Defense Sets Key Fixes for the Bye Week
As USC approached field-goal territory with under 15 seconds remaining last Saturday, Penn State safety Jaylen Reed secured the ball on an overthrow from Trojans quarterback Miller Moss. Ultimately, that interception gave the Nittany Lions another chance to handle business in overtime despite allowing 409 yards and 30 points.
Even as the Nittany Lions’ defense has had some lapses, it has come through when needed this season. Penn State might not seem as dominant defensively in 2024 as it was last year under Manny Diaz, especially when focusing on a few bad halves. Yet the numbers aren’t all that different. Unbeaten Penn State ranks eighth in FBS in total defense (262.5 yards allowed per game) after finishing second (247.6 yards allowed per game) in 2023.
With Penn State halfway through the 2024 regular season, defensive coordinator Tom Allen discussed the issues he’s addressing with his group in the second half.
RELATED: The Penn State first-half report card
Overcoming slow starts
The Nittany Lions’ poor starts have been an issue on both sides of the ball. If anything, it’s probably been more of an offensive than defensive issue. But Penn State did trail USC 20-6 at halftime just a few weeks after allowing 24 first-half points to Bowling Green. Allen said the team is trying to address any negative early game patterns, and it’s a “focal point” to fix.
“We're just looking at all possible things,” Allen said. “We've looked at [it] from a sports science perspective. … The level we play at here, we can't afford to start off [slow].”
Against Bowling Green and USC, the Nittany Lions put up strong showings over the final two quarters. The Falcons and Trojans scored a combined 13 points against Penn State after halftime despite 44 combined points in the first half. Playing from behind isn’t a winning formula long term, though, and moving forward, consistency will be key for Penn State.
“Making sure our guys are mentally, physically [prepared], [everybody’s] ready to play at a high level right from the get-go, that's on all of us as coaches,” Allen said. “We’re definitely working on it.”
Pressure leading to sacks
Penn State has 14 sacks through six games this season, an average of 2.33 per game. In 2023, the defense finished with 50 sacks in 13 games, a per-game mark of 3.85. The defensive line has top-end talent, notably the trio of Abdul Carter, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant, but pressure isn’t leading to sacks as often as expected.
However, Penn State’s coaching staff hasn’t been overly concerned with the numbers. Head coach James Franklin has emphasized previously that “the style of game” being played, plus opponents scheming around the team’s talented defensive front, have resulted in fewer sacks despite consistent pressure. For instance: According to Pro Football Focus, Dennis-Sutton leads the nation in quarterback hits.
“There's more to it than [sacks],” Allen said. “... It’s, ‘Does the quarterback feel us?’ You would like to have four or five sacks a game, that's awesome, everybody gets excited about that. But [is the defensive line] affecting the game in a positive way? I would say absolutely.”
Facing Moss and the USC offense was the perfect example of how opponents deal with the Nittany Lions’ talent up front. Allen noted that teams are attempting to neutralize Penn State’s pressure by getting the ball out quickly and using skill players as extra blockers.
“[Both] limit what they can do offensively,” Allen said. “[We’re] forcing teams to do a lot of things they don't probably want to do. … We want to continue to be more productive in those areas. But we're definitely harassing the quarterbacks.”
Linebacker depth
With Carter’s move to defensive end Penn State’s defense needed linebackers to step up. junior Kobe King leads the group in tackles (30), with sophomore Tony Rojas not far behind (27). Allen said he’s been proud of King’s play this season, also noting how encouraging it is to see Rojas perform well while still considered a “young linebacker.”
“When you have a talented young guy like [Rojas], he makes some really elite, high-level plays, and then he also makes mistakes and gets out of position or doesn't finish the tackle a certain way,” Allen said. “I will say, I think his tackling has improved [to] a high level these last several weeks.”
Between Rojas, freshman DaKaari Nelson and others, linebacker is a position that the Nittany Lions are set up well with entering 2025. But as this playoff push continues, the younger players in the room have a unique opportunity to become critical depth options for one of the country’s top-ranked teams.
“Getting those younger guys lots of great reps, fundamentals, technique (is important), yes, but also scheme and just running the defense, because they got to have that confidence,” Allen said. “So, [I] feel like the [linebackers have] performed well as a group, but we need more depth, we need more guys stepping up, more guys making plays.”
After its bye week, Penn State will prepare for a visit to Wisconsin on Oct. 26. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.