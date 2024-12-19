Penn State's James Franklin Has a Comp for SMU's Quarterback: Lamar Jackson
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State football coach James Franklin didn’t take much time to ponder when asked about a player comparison for SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings: “Lamar.” As in Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.
Even with 13 distinct opponents under their belts, the Nittany Lions haven’t had to deal with a dual-threat like Jennings, SMU’s third-year quarterback. In fact, only three opposing quarterbacks have rushed for more than 15 yards against Penn State. But in its first-round playoff matchup against the Mustangs on Saturday, Penn State will face a fresh defensive challenge in Jennings.
Among the topics Franklin discussed after Wednesday’s practice were SMU’s dynamic quarterback, his team's new backup quarterback and the environment he anticipates for the first postseason contest in Beaver Stadium.
Containing a dual-threat QB
Jennings took over as SMU’s full-time starting quarterback in early September. Since then, he has been the focus of a high-powered offense, racking up 3,050 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions, plus 379 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Jennings’ standout athleticism is what sparked Franklin to compare him to Jackson.
“[Jennings] can extend plays, can make big plays, does a really good job of keeping his eyes down the field. I think that's his style of play,” Franklin said. “I don't know if we have anybody else that we have played this year that's similar to him, but his game really reminds me a lot of Lamar Jackson.”
Jennings (6-0, 185 pounds) doesn’t possess Jackson’s size but has changed the Mustangs’ offense. He has 10 multi-touchdown games this season, produced four 300-yard passing games and led ACC quarterbacks in pass-efficiency rating (171.5) in conference games. Jennings also has expanded the roles of his teammates.
Seven Mustangs receivers have at least 20 receptions through 13 games. Between Jennings’ ball distribution, scrambling ability, efficiency and accuracy, he has given SMU a challenging offensive unit to stop. Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen said that Jennings is the engine of SMU’s offense, which averages 443.1 yards per game.
“He can run it, he can throw it, but his ability to create is really what sticks out to me. When things maybe don't go as they're supposed to, he's really dangerous,” Allen said. “[Jennings] throws it extremely well, has accuracy, has [a] really, really quick release, has good arm strength so he can throw in tight windows, and also has the ability to beat you with his legs. And they built a whole system around that type of player.”
Penn State’s defense got one of its few looks at an up-tempo, speedy offense against Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game. Ultimately, their inability to slow the Ducks, specifically wide receiver Tez Johnson, resulted in a shootout that the Nittany Lions’ defense couldn’t stop.
Now, they’re set to face another offense known for its tempo, with Jennings playing a key role. Penn State defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas called Jennings a “huge threat” in the run game, while linebacker Kobe King said Jennings likely is the most athletic quarterback Penn State has seen this season.
“With him and his ability to extend plays, I would say our secondary [has to cover] longer, covering the extra play,” King said. “He’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Ethan Grunkemeyer officially named QB2
In the media-viewing window of Wednesday’s practice, true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer was seen taking reps alongside starter Drew Allar at quarterback. Following Beau Pribula’s decision to enter the transfer portal, Penn State immediately had a vacant spot at QB2. Franklin made things official following practice, stating that Grunkemeyer would be the backup option to Allar vs. SMU.
“[Grunkemeyer’s] done a really good job of putting himself in this position,” Franklin said. “We have a lot of confidence in him, and he’s getting a ton of reps this week.”
Franklin also said the Nittany Lions “don’t have a third option” at quarterback and declined to go into detail about whether tight end Tyler Warren, a high school quarterback, could factor in at the position.
Good news regarding safety Jaylen Reed
Reed, one of Penn State's most important defensive players, is set to play Saturday, Franklin said. That's notable because Reed was involved in a car accident last week, about which he posted on social media. After addressing that, Franklin said that Reed is fine to play.
"What I would first like is for us not to share all of our business on social media, so that this isn't even a discussion," Franklin said. "But at the end of the day, I'm glad Jay Reed is safe and healthy. In some ways, I look at all these guys like like my sons. I've got a very close relationship with Jay Reed and his mom. So most important thing, he's healthy. And I don't mean just for football. He's healthy and good, that's the most important thing."
Playing in a home playoff environment
Penn State won’t be running the show for Saturday’s playoff matchup against SMU. The event is almost entirely in the hands of the College Football Playoff. That won’t drastically change things, but there could be some unfamiliar wrinkles to the environment in Beaver Stadium, like a pregame hype video being played for the Mustangs. Franklin said the home crowd still will “make a huge difference” for the Nittany Lions, but he’s not expecting Saturday’s game to include the full atmosphere it usually does.
“It will not feel like it normally feels to us playing a home game in Beaver Stadium. But overall, in general, obviously we're glad and fortunate to be home. So we'll take it,” Franklin said. “This is the structure that exists, and we're going to embrace it.”
Despite those slight differences, Saturday presents an official opportunity for Penn State’s seniors to say goodbye to Happy Valley, and in a playoff environment. The Nittany Lions’ path to the 2024 National Championship is now directly in front of them and begins with one last chance to play in front of their home fans at Beaver Stadium.
“It's a different type of energy this week. And with it being playoffs, it should be,” King said. “We’re taking advantage of the environment that should be Saturday with [SMU] coming here. It should be cold, it should be loud, windy, but guys are taking advantage of it, looking towards this moment. So we're not really looking at it as pressure, but we're looking for the opportunity.”
Penn State will host SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on TNT.
More Penn State Football
Penn State wants to welcome SMU to central Pennsylvania in December
Penn State Put on Upset Alert Against SMU
Penn State is ready to run vs. the Mustangs
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.