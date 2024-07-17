Penn State's Defensive Line Intrigues Coordinator Tom Allen
Despite losing two starters to the NFL, Penn State’s defensive line is poised for continued success this season. Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac carried the group’s load last year, but new defensive coordinator Tom Allen hasn’t sensed any setbacks without them.
In fact, Allen seems to believe the Nittany Lions’ defensive line could once again be one of the team’s strongest overall units and has a chance to be even better in 2024.
“I think the D line sticks out to me. I think that the guys off the edge, the size and athleticism of those guys is different than probably any place I've been,” Allen said asked what intrigues him about Penn State’s defense. “And I think that is a major variable in the things that you do, why you do what you do, how you do what you do.”
Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton will take the reins as Penn State’s top edge rushers, leading a line that features returning tackles such as Dvon J-Thomas (Ellies), Zane Durant and Hakeem Beamon. Carter’s move from linebacker to defensive end is a major storyline entering the year, but coaches have raved about his quick transition.
Allen, like Carter, will also be in a new position this season. After seven years as Indiana’s head coach, Allen returns to a coordinator role with the Nittany Lions, where he’ll attempt to uphold the success of his predecessor, Manny Diaz, while leading the unit in his own way.
“At the end of the day, nobody knows how things are going to play themselves out,” Allen said. “It's a new season, new team, new opportunities, got some new faces — both new coaches — and new players at certain spots. But at the end of the day, you know, this group has to develop their own identity and how they're going to be known as a defense.”
It’s likely that Allen has never coached a defense with as much talent as this year’s Penn State team. And not just talent in the front end, but also tons of depth, particularly on the defensive line. Even with Zuriah Fisher likely to miss time with an injury, the Nittany Lions have veteran edge rusher Amin Vanover, rising star Jameial Lyons and others to back up the starters.
The expectation is that once Carter and Dennis-Sutton enter the NFL Draft, for which both will be eligible after this season, Allen will have more than enough options to keep the defensive line stocked for years to come.
“We've got the standard here that has been set for the past and obviously high expectations for the future,” Allen said.
Penn State opens the season at West Virginia on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
