Penn State's 'Major Priority' During the Bye Week? Penalties
Penn State entered last week’s bye as a 2-0 team with work to do following a seven-point win over Bowling Green. Coach James Franklin said a “major priority” for the Nittany Lions during the bye was addressing penalties.
“We’re just making things more difficult than they need to be,” Franklin said. “We’re either stopping drives after we convert first downs, or making more challenging third-down situations. Hard to get into a rhythm on offense, and then defensively, letting guys off the hook in terms of penalties that extend drives or make more manageable third-down situations for their offense against our defense.”
Penn State committed eight penalties for 60 yards in Week 1 against West Virginia and seven penalties for 76 yards against Bowling Green. Six of those penalties have been offsides. In their first two games last season, also a 2-0 start, the Nittany Lions had only eight total penalties for 60 yards.
“If you look statistically at where penalties rank in terms of winning and losing, it’s nowhere near what the turnover ratio is and what explosive plays are, but it makes for a sloppy game, it makes for a game that as a head coach you’re not proud to watch, and it also just makes it difficult to get into a rhythm,” Franklin said.
The penalties have also limited Penn State’s time of possession, which Franklin said has been a problem, especially in the first half.
Injury updates
Franklin had “no new information” on the status of starting safety KJ Winston, who exited in the second quarter of the Bowling Green game and did not play in the second half. Franklin said he could have an update on Winston’s status after practice Wednesday.
In discussing the safety position, however, Franklin that Penn State needs to develop more short-term depth, including a focus on getting true freshman Dejuan Lane more playing time.
“[Lane] is going to be really important this week and obviously moving forward as well,” Franklin said. “He’s a guy that we’ve been trying to get more involved. We had planned on playing him more last week, didn’t play out that way, but he’s probably the guy I’d say our focus is on the most right now.”
Penn State has sustained a significant number of injuries during the preseason and through two games.
Lane is one of three true freshmen whom Franklin has officially given the “green light” to play, along with offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and tight end Luke Reynolds. Franklin also discussed the status of wide receiver and punt returner Kaden Saunders, who generated excitement during the offseason but has played sparingly so far. Saunders, injured during training camp, has returned punts but has not played a snap on offense.
“He’s had a lingering injury, and not that he’s not able to play, but he’s not able to play at 100 percent,” Franklin said. “He’s a guy that I think there’s a ton of excitement about, and there still is, but he’s had a lingering injury that has slowed some of that progress or some of that development down.”
Reynolds gets green light
After playing in the first two games, Reynolds officially received the green-light designation from Franklin on Monday. With a “long-term injury” to Week 1 starter Andrew Rappleyea, Reynolds is poised for more opportunities as one of Penn State’s top tight end options behind starter Tyler Warren.
Franklin said he has been impressed with Reynolds’ maturity and willingness as a blocker, which the coach said not every tight end can do immediately out of high school.
“[Reynolds] was one of these guys, [when] he showed up on campus, he was very driven and motivated to play. That is both mentally and physically willing to do the things necessary to play,” Franklin said. “I’ve been a real big fan of Luke and his approach.”
No. 10 Penn State hosts Kent State at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson