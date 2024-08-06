Penn State's Running Backs Duo Joins the Preseason Watch List Parade
Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have continued their tandem ride even during watch list season, as both are preseason nominees for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top back. Penn State is among several schools with multiple candidates, including Ohio State with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.
Singleton and Allen begin their third season together at Penn State with similar resumes. Singleton has rushed for 1,813 career yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. Allen has totaled 1,769 career rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Neither back has finished a season with 175 carries. Allen's high is 172, Singleton's is 171. That has been a centerpiece of their joint run.
Ja'Juan Seider, Penn State's running backs coach, might have one of the most delicate jobs on staff. How does he manage to keep both backs happy in a position room, and an offense, that actively considers them co-starters? Further, how does he manage to keep them together on a roster when one could transfer elsewhere potentially for more carries, yards or NIL money?
"It wasn’t easy, because we all know that people were calling these kids behind closed doors and trying to play one against the other," Seider said. "But it says a lot about who they are as men and how loyal they are. ... I knew some things were going on. There's not a secret out there that I don't talk to those guys about, because they know I've got their best interests at heart. There's nobody who's going to fight for them more than I am. I'm going to take the heat for them."
Further, Seider said, they have a coach looking out for them. In his seventh season at Penn State, Seider has recruited some top-flight backs while watching several leave through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Playing time often was a reason for those who departed. But now, he has two backs who have chosen to stay with Penn State, in this system, and appear to be thriving. How? Seider referenced being "honest and transparent."
"Everything I told them during the recruiting process happened," Seider said. "I said there's going to be a chance you're going to play early. It happens. I said there's a chance you both can play together. It happens. I said there's a chance you guys are going to be co-starters. It's happening. So never once have I lied to those kids. And I think that's the relationship we have.
"And then I've got a really good track record of developing guys to get them to where they want to go in the NFL. And also, [Singleton and Allen] are going to leave here healthier than most guys that play that position. So I think that's important when you talk about getting those guys to the next level, because they're pros. They're going to be pros, so how can I get those guys to get not one contract but then the second contract? And they bought in."
Nine Penn State players have made preseason watch lists thus far:
- Drew Allar: Maxwell Award
- Kaytron Allen: Doak Walker Award
- Abdul Carter: Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
- Nick Dawkins: Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)
- Tyler Duzansky: Mannelly Award (long snapper award)
- Chase Meyer: Lou Groza Award (kicker)
- Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Doak Walker Award
- Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award (punter)
- Sal Wormley: Outland Trophy (interior lineman)
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
