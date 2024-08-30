Penn State's Tight Ends, Led by Tyler Warren, Could Be Offensive Game-Changers
Penn State coach James Franklin this week called Tyler Warren “the most complete tight end in the country.” Ty Howle, who coaches the Nittany Lions’ tight ends, agreed, saying players like Warren are rare in college football.
“It makes people have hard decisions on how they want to play us and play Tyler, so I think that’s the beauty of being an all-around tight end: They can’t put you in a box,” Howle said Thursday. “I definitely think he’s a guy that gives us that flexibility and poses those problems for opponents.”
Warren and the tight ends figure to be impact players for the Nittany Lions this season, beginning with Saturday’s season-opener at West Virginia. In particular, Warren might be the most significant offensive player for the Nittany Lions in Morgantown. Chuck Losey, Penn State's strength coach, predicted that when summer workouts began.
"I think he's got a shot to go down as one of the best that we've had at that position. I really do," Losey said. "I believe that. I've thought that for a long time."
The 6-6, 261-pounds Warren is Penn State's top returning pass-catcher (34 receptions, 422 yards) and biggest matchup problem. He can line up across Penn State’s offense, from the backfield to wide receiver, block downfield and catch touchdown passes. His last time on the field, Warren caught five passes for a career-high 127 yards against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl, then decided to return for his final season. Warren needs five TD receptions to break Penn State’s career record for tight ends.
“I think he’s the most complete tight end in the country,” Franklin said. “... He truly is a weapon in the run game as a blocker, he truly is a weapon on third down in the passing game. And then obviously, how are [defenses] going to treat him? He can line up wide and play like a wide receiver in a four-wide set, but he also can connect in the box and be a lead blocker or work in a double team with the offensive tackle on the defensive end and outside linebacker.
“Those are the tight ends, in my opinion when you talk to defensive coordinators all over the country, they’re the ones that they hate —when they can’t put them in a category.”
Penn State could introduce some young tight ends with Warren on Saturday. With veteran Khalil Dinkins potentially out Saturday because of injury, redshirt freshman Andrew Rappleyea, who played in two games last season, and true freshman Luke Reynolds could join Warren in the rotation.
Franklin suggested as much Wednesday, saying that Rappleyea would play “a ton” and that fans could “see a decent amount” of Reynolds, who is one of Penn State’s most intriguing freshmen.
“It’s kind of slowed down for him,” Howle said of Reynolds. “He’s done a really nice job of learning his assignments, knowing what to do, [and] he takes a lot of pride in extra reps and jog-throughs and those things.”
Reynolds (6-4, 248 pounds) is the latest in a wave of blue-chip tight ends Penn State has recruited recently. He was the highest-ranked recruit of Penn State’s 2024 class, according to 247Sports, which also ranked him as the nation’s No. 1 tight end. In addition, Howle said that Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer, tight ends from Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class, have made strides going into their second seasons.
“It’s been a big spring for both of those guys,” Howle said. “[Rappleyea] is a little further ahead in the blocking game and those things, but Joey has really done a nice job of developing that piece of the game.”
Howle also gave a vote of confidence to Jerry Cross, a 4-star player from the 2022 recruiting class. Cross has appeared in five games across two seasons for Penn State.
“The game’s starting to slow down for him, drastically from when he got here as a high school senior,” Howle said. “So I see him having a role and being able to use his skill sets as part of our offense.”
The tight ends have learned from Warren as the veteran presence in the room but also have learned from each other through weeks of competition.
“When they walk in the room, the expectation is you’re sponges on being coached, not just by me but by the elder guys in the room, but also by each other, peer to peer,” Howle said. “I think that’s something that’s special.”
