Penn State's Drew Allar Is Confident, Comfortable and Ready to Lead
It was nearly a year ago when a sophomore Drew Allar debuted as Penn State’s starting quarterback in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd of 110,747. Fans knew about the talent he possessed and the potential he had as a five-star recruit, so how could Allar bring Penn State to the next level?
Even under that pressure, Allar walked into Beaver Stadium on September 2, 2023, and dazzled against West Virginia for 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 38-15 victory. A year later, he’s set to face the Mountaineers again, this time on the road to begin his junior season. Looking back, Allar said that the pregame hype in a packed stadium is what he remembers most.
Year 2 begins Saturday against the Mountaineers.
RELATED: Penn State vs. West Virginia preview, predictions
A year’s difference
On the field, Allar’s development between his sophomore and junior years focused on two areas: His mobility and reigniting Penn State’s explosive play ability under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
Penn State coach James Franklin has mentioned Allar’s lighter frame (he’s listed at 6-5, 235 pounds, eight less than his freshman season) as allowing him to move and run better this year. Further, strength coach Chuck Losey cited improving the quarterback’s “movement” as an offseason priority. Which means that Allar could use his legs as a weapon more often this season.
And after completing his first season with a 25/2 touchdown/interception ratio, Allar said the biggest difference between Week 1 of 2023 and now is the “unmeasurable” experience he has under his belt.
“Going into last year, I had a little bit of experience, nothing like starting a full season though,” Allar said. “I think I'm playing more comfortable now than I ever have been.”
Franklin has noticed the difference as well.
"I feel like Drew's done everything right since the season ended," Franklin said. "... It's not like it's one thing. When you keep punching the clock and keep doing the right things, you get better and you gain confidence, you gain experience, and the game starts to slow down for you."
Allar grows as a leader
Allar recently was named one of Penn State’s six captains for 2024, and Franklin said that teammates have “total respect” for the quarterback. His off-field leadership is an area that Franklin has repeatedly emphasized regarding growth. Since last season, Allar has heavily prioritized being a leader in the locker room.
“That was something I really wanted to take a step forward (with),” Allar said. “I'm more vocal now than I was before, but (there’s) not anything that I'm preaching about that I'm not doing myself.”
As a captain, the junior is tasked with leading the Nittany Lions both on and off the field heading into Morgantown.
“It's a great group to be a part of, and now it's our job as captains of the team to get everybody in line, whether it's telling the coaches how the players are feeling, what we think we can do better as a team, or making sure all the players are on the same page as the coaching staff,” Allar said.
RELATED: Penn State-West Virginia is the hottest ticket in college football's Week 1
Previewing Andy Kotelnicki’s offense
Saturday will provide the first look at what Franklin has mentioned in terms of offensive changes: prioritizing more explosive plays while continuing to rely on a strong run game and identifying Allar’s top receivers.
Liam Clifford and Harrison Wallace III have made the most noise in camp as the Nittany Lions’ go-to receiving options. Allar spoke specifically about Clifford’s development and what he’ll bring to the offense.
“He's fast, he's bigger and stronger, and he looks really good. He's super twitchy, and I don't think he gets enough credit for that,” Allar said. “He's making a lot of tough catches.”
The members of Penn State’s star-studded 2022 recruiting class — which included Allar, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter — are among the team’s upperclassmen now. That means higher expectations. On Saturday, they’ll start a trek to accomplish what’s escaped the program for years: a trip to the College Football Playoff.
“Even when we were recruits, I think we had a very close connection with one another, when we were all committed and trying to get other guys to commit,” Allar said of the 2022 recruiting class. “Obviously, we came here to win games. That's always our ultimate goal. But I think for all of us going into our junior years now, we have a lot more perspective on what that takes.”
Saturday's Penn State-West Virginia game kicks off at noon ET on FOX.
Penn State Football
The Nittany Lions should bring no shortage of drama this season
Nick Dawkins takes his place as Penn State's center of attention
Penn State plans some offensive "wrinkles" for West Virginia
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.