Penn State's Tom Allen Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award
Tom Allen already has been named college football's top head coach. Now the Penn State defensive coordinator a semifinalist for the award recognizing college football's best assistant coach.
Allen is among 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant. In his first season as Penn State's defensive coordinator, Allen has guided a unit that ranks fourth nationally in total defense, sixth in scoring defense and seventh in rushing defense. Allen also helped guide first-year defensive end Abdul Carter to the Big Ten defensive player-of-the-year award.
Allen arrived at Penn State last winter after seven seasons as head coach at Indiana, where he was named the Big Ten and AFCA national coach of the year in 2020. Allen followed another Broyles Award semifinalist at Penn State. Manny Diaz led one of the nation's top defenses last season before leaving to become head coach at Duke. Penn State coach James Franklin noted the job Allen has performed in replacing Diaz.
"Who you follow plays a role in how you’re perceived," Franklin said. "He follows Manny Diaz, and we have one of the top defenses in the country, so you come in here and ... unless you’re No. 1, it doesn't feel like you you got a whole lot better. We've got one of the top defenses in the country. Our defense is our highest-rated unit, and no one’s talking about it. He’s done a really good job."
The Big Ten Championship Game will feature two Broyles semiinalists, including Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Former Penn State assistants Al Golden and Tim Banks also are nominated. The Broyles Award committee will name five finalists before announcing the winner in December.
Joining Allen on the list of semifinalists are Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, Army West Point defensive coordinator Nate Woody, Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Miami (Florida) offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons, South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks, Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck.
No. 3 Penn State will face No. 1 Oregon in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianpolis. CBS will televise beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
More Penn State Football
Penn State has two prime opportunities in the Big Ten title game
Penn State practice report: Nittany Lions gear for Big Ten title game