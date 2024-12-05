Penn State Football Practice Report: How the Nittany Lions Are Preparing for Oregon
STATE COLLEGE | When Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber was asked what he knew about the Nittany Lions’ last Big Ten championship appearance in 2016, he kept it simple: “That we won — something we’re trying to do this upcoming Saturday.” How the Nittany Lions reached this year’s conference title game against top-ranked Oregon, with a little help from Michigan last week, no longer matters.
Penn State coach James Franklin has his group zeroed in on facing the unbeaten Ducks, using just a week to familiarize his team with an opponent Penn State hasn’t faced in nearly 30 years. Suddenly, though, the Nittany Lions have an opportunity to claim the second conference title of Franklin’s tenure. On Wednesday, Franklin and his players discussed a variety of topics surrounding Big Ten Championship week, including a key receiver’s potential return and the challenges of facing Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the 2024 Big Ten offensive player of the year.
Two Nittany Lions return to practice
Penn State receiver Trey Wallace and cornerback Elliot Washington II participated during the media-viewing portion of practice Wednesday in State College. Afterward, Franklin said that he has “confidence both of those guys will be able to play.”
Wallace, who leads Penn State’s receivers with 35 catches, did not play against Maryland after being listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report. Franklin said that Wallace had “tweaked something” ahead of the game. Wallace’s return is critical to provide Penn State’s offense with a valve away from tight end Tyler Warren.
Washington has not played since getting hurt at Purdue. He has played a substantial role in Penn State’s cornerback rotation and leads the team with five pass breakups.
Slowing down a Heisman candidate
In 12 regular-season games, Gabriel totaled 3,275 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and seven rushing scores. The sixth-year senior, a former UCF Knight and Oklahoma Sooner, is simultaneously one of college football's most seasoned veterans and one of its most talented quarterbacks. Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas said Wednesday that Gabriel’s arm talent is what sticks out the most on film.
“Obviously, [Gabriel is] one of the best [quarterbacks] we've seen this season,” Rojas said. “And his weapons around [him], like receivers, running backs … that's what makes him different. We just got to apply pressure.”
When the four Heisman Trophy finalists are announced next week, the two Big Ten Championship squads each might have representation in New York. Tight end Tyler Warren has a legitimate case for Penn State, and Gabriel does for Oregon. Franklin noted that it seems like the Ducks quarterback has been playing college football for “the last 10 years” and praised Gabriel’s poise.
“You watch him play, he just looks so relaxed. … You're not going to give him a whole lot that he hasn't seen before,” Franklin said. “He's surrounded with really good talent. The running backs are really good. The tight end is a really good player. The receivers are dynamic. So he's put himself in really good situations, but he's played a ton of football.”
That talent surrounding Gabriel, including 1,000-yard rusher Jordan James and the 1,298-yard receiver duo of Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson, plays a significant role in what has made Oregon’s elite offense so difficult to stop.
“They're fast … quick, fast receivers, probably the fastest we've played,” Rojas said. “Obviously they’re dangerous, but I feel like [we] have great corners and [a great] secondary.”
Making time for the early signing period
Wednesday marked the opening of the three-day early signing period for college football’s 2025 recruiting class. Penn State successfully signed 26 players to the class, which the program recognized during a five-hour livestream over which Franklin presided between game prep. Although Franklin said he was “happy” that Wednesday proved drama-free, he did highlight the challenges of welcoming the 2025 class while preparing his team for the Big Ten title game.
“This was a very different signing day. It was just me and the recruiting staff. Usually it's our whole staff, but we can't afford to do that right now, so the rest of the staff was [preparing for Oregon] all day,” Franklin said. “Not only was that different, but not having a National Letter of Intent this year, NIL contracts, all kinds of stuff, make it very, very challenging, and for us to not have any hiccups or any issues, to me, was impressive.”
Franklin also had doubts about how sustainable the packed December calendar will be for college football.
“I don't think it makes a whole lot of sense to have one of the most important days of the year, which is signing day, which is very complex in today's college football. … Oh, and by the way, you're about to play the No. 1 team in the country in the conference championship,” Franklin said. “But it is what it is. And I was pleased with our staff and how they handled it.”
Penn State’s second top-5 matchup
In the age of the 12-team playoff, Penn State could make the case that a week off is more beneficial than playing for the Big Ten championship. Hypothetically, a loss to Oregon could push the Nittany Lions below their current projected No. 5 seed in the playoff bracket. Of course, a win would give Penn State a first-round playoff bye. Franklin was asked about the dilemma but dismissed the lost value of a conference championship appearance.
“We're excited to play Oregon. Great opportunity, playing the No. 1 team in the country,” Franklin said. “That's what we control. That's what we're focused on, not focused on anything else.”
In preparing for the Ducks, Penn State will benefit from having a top-5 matchup under its belt against Ohio State. As does Oregon. The Ducks won by one point, while Penn State fell by a touchdown.
“When you have similar opponents, those games are valuable because you got perspective on both teams and both opponents. Obviously, [Oregon vs. Ohio State] came down to a few critical plays,” Franklin said. “Ohio State film is good for us. That was a close, competitive game for us and for them.”
Any lingering hurt from the Nittany Lions’ lone regular season loss could be easily erased by Saturday night. Rojas said that the team has empty trophy cases ready for motivational purposes, like securing the Big Ten Championship trophy — something the sophomore linebacker said would be “amazing.”
“Just for the program, that would be big,” Rojas said. “We've always had an empty case in there on purpose, because we have goals and aspirations and we want to win. Obviously we want to win the [national championship], but the Big Ten [championship] is right in front of us. So that's what we're focused on right now, and hopefully we can fill it up.”
