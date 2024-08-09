Penn State's Tyler Warren Named to Mackey Award Watch List
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who delayed the NFL Draft to return for the Nittany Lions in 2024, was named to the Mackey Award watch list Friday. The award, which recognizes the nation's top tight end, placed 48 players on its preseason watch list, which will become three finalists by late November.
Warren is among the most intriguing players on Penn State's offense this season. The 6-6, 256-pound tight end from Virginia began loading the hype machine when he announced his return to Penn State football. The hype hummed through spring drills, where Warren kept a low profile, and now is purring through training camp. Penn State Nittany Lions strength coach Chuck Losey only added to the hype recently.
"I think he's got a shot to go down as one of the best that we've had at that position. I really do," Losey said. "I believe that. I've thought that for a long time."
Warren might be the most important returning pass-catcher for Penn State's offense, which plans to emphasize his wide frame and huge catch radius. Warren returns as Penn State's leader in terms of receptions (34), receiving yards (422) and touchdown catches (seven). He has 11 career touchdown receptions, four behind program leaders Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth (15 each). He should set a new mark this season.
Before the 2024 NFL Draft, tight end Theo Johnson, who went in the fourth round to the New York Giants, predicted a much higher ceiling for Warren. "I've told every single [NFL team] that he's going to be the first tight end off the board next year," Johnson said before the draft.
Losey certainly added to the expectations.
"I know it's always been kind of a split share between talking about Theo and him throughout the past few years," Losey said. "But that's what excites me most about Tyler this year. He's the guy going in that everybody's talking about, but he's also the guy and the personality that pays absolutely no mind to that. Like, he doesn't hear it. And that's what I love about him. He has the same view when he comes in, and I think that is going to be off the charts."
Ten Nittany Lions have made college football preseason watch lists:
- Drew Allar: Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award
- Kaytron Allen: Doak Walker Award
- Abdul Carter: Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
- Nick Dawkins: Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)
- Tyler Duzansky: Mannelly Award (long snapper award)
- Chase Meyer: Lou Groza Award (kicker)
- Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Doak Walker Award
- Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award (punter)
- Tyler Warren: Mackey Award (tight end)
- Sal Wormley: Outland Trophy (interior lineman)
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
