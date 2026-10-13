Penn State Sets Firmer Timeline for Receiver Koby Howard's Return

If there's one player Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser would like to scheme for again, it's receiver Koby Howard.

"I think about Koby coming back a lot, so I'm very excited," Mouser said Tuesday. "I tell him that a lot. We certainly miss him, just from the energy that he provides to the offense."

Unfortunately for Mouser's offense, Howard likely won't return Saturday when the Nittany Lions visit Michigan. Howard, Penn State's leading receiver through the non-conference schedule, is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

Head coach Matt Campbell followed Mouser on Tuesday by saying that Howard probably won't return until after Penn State's bye week. The Nittany Lions host Purdue on Oct. 31, which is a more precise target date for his return than Saturday at Michigan.

I think it's a post-bye week conversation," Campbell said. "Koby is doing a really great job in terms of working his way back, and if anybody's going to get back sooner than later, it'll be Koby Howard just because of how he works. But that's probably a post-bye week conversation, for sure."

Penn State's offense without Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard breaks away for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's explosive-play numbers have dropped significantly since Howard was injured against Buffalo on Sept. 19. The Nittany Lions generated just two pass plays longer than 20 yards in games against Wisconsin and Northwestern.

Quarterback Rocco Becht and the passing game improved those numbers against USC, as receiver Chase Sowell caught passes of 37 and 47 yards. Receiver Brett Eskildsen had a 25-yard reception but fumbled on the play, which ultimately sealed the Trojans' victory.

Howard, a second-year receiver, emerged as the team's best downfield threat and one of the nation's leaders in explosive plays. Through three games, Howard led the Big Ten and ranked third inationally in average yards per catch (28.67). He has seven receptions of 20+ yards and, until the USC game, Penn State's four longest receptions.

Mouser said that Howard won't be on a "pitch count" when he returns.

"We're going to get him back, and we're going to need him to play his best football at a time where he's probably going to be rusty, but there's no excuses. It is what it is," Mouser said. "We've got to come back and be able to have our best guys play their best football late in the season, and I expect Koby to do that. But he's certainly missed."

In Howard's absence, Sowell has been Becht's go-to receiver. The senior has 15 catches for 233 yards and a toucdown in Big Ten play, including those long plays against USC. Penn State will need Sowell to be the primary receiver for at least one more week against Michigan.

Sowell left the USC game limping late in the first half but returned to play in the second. However, he did not record a catch vs. the Trojans in the second half after making four for 94 yards in the first.

"When you watch what [Koby] did for us during the season, it jumps off the tape," Mouser said. "And Chase is giving some of that to us right now. But [Howard] is going to be a guy that, when he gets back, he's got to hit the ground running. We've got to be able to get him the ball as many different ways as we can and move him around. I thought we did a good job of being able to put him in the backfield and move him around and be able to to force matchups that could be advantageous."

Other Penn State injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker LaVar Arrington II during the 2025 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell said that defensive end LaVar Arrington II will be re-evaluated after Penn State's bye week as well. Arrington underwent a knee procedure in early September, which Campbell said would sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Arrington has not played yet this season after shifting from linebacker to defensive end in the offseason. Campbell said during spring drills that Arrington (6-3, 220 pounds) looked "explosive and dynamic" in drills but needed to add weight to play on the edge.

Meanwhile, safety Marcus Neal Jr. was not injured for the USC game. Neal, who started the first four games and rotated through against Wisconsin and Northwestern, did not play a defensive snap against USC.

An all-Big 12 safety at Iowa State last season, Neal ceded his spot against the Trojans' passing game as Penn State looked to get more coverage defenders on the field. Neal is more effective in the run game, having led the Cyclones with 11 tackles for loss in 2025.

"That was a scheme situation," Campbell said. "We were trying to get more coverage on the field against one of the top skill groups that we were going to play."

Penn State visits Michigan on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

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