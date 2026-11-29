COLLEGE PARK, Maryland | Penn State coach Matt Campbell usually sprints back into the locker room after a game, but that wasn’t the case Saturday night. He went straight to the Nittany Lions’ fans on the visiting sideline at SECU Stadium to celebrate a 27-26 comeback win over Maryland.

It’s been an up-and-down first year for Campbell at Penn State, but he managed to end the regular season on a win that didn’t look possible in the first half, when the Nittany Lions trailed by 20. A very emotional Campbell wanted to thank the fans for sticking with him as his team finished the regular season 7-5 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play.

“The support that they've given us every step of the way when they could have backed away from us, you just felt the opportunity to be one tonight was special, so you take it,” Campbell said. “These are moments, especially at the end of the regular season, a milestone opportunity.”

Penn State trailed Maryland 23-3 at halftime but rallied to score 24 points in the second half, capped by Ryan Barker’s 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Campbell said the fans were "incredible again,” helping the Nittany Lions pull off the comeback victory and highlighting Penn State’s reactions from the game.

‘That guy's got so much pride’

A very emotional Matt Campbell works the crowd line after Penn State’s 27-26 win over Maryland. First time he has done this all season. It was the biggest comeback of Campbell’s head-coaching career. pic.twitter.com/JsT6zYwDXa — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 29, 2026

Shortly before Campbell went over to the fans, he jumped into the arms of quarterback Rocco Becht. The Maryland win was their 51st game together, dating to 2023 at Iowa State when Becht became a starter.

Even with all that time together, Becht said Campbell has never done that to him before.

“He's been close a couple times when we beat Iowa one year, when we beat Kansas State my first year starting,” Becht said. “But that guy's got so much pride and love for this team.”

Becht, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, said that moment “meant a lot” to him. Campbell called it “powerful for all of us” to celebrate the win, particularly Penn State’s “gut-wrenching” loss to Rutgers last week.

Campbell then walked toward the corner of the stands next to Penn State’s locker room. Instead of beelining inside, he gave plenty of high fives to fans who supported him. Campbell took pictures with some fans, too.

“He's going to do so many great things here when I'm gone and when all these seniors are gone,” Becht said. “He's instilled a culture that I feel like can't be done anywhere else, and he’ll be a great coach for a while.”

Ryan Barker feels ‘like the villain’

Two seasons ago, kicker Ryan Barker made a 36-yard, game-winning field goal to give Penn State a 33-30 overtime win against USC in Los Angeles. He thought he had hit another game-winning field goal from 36 yards out, but it was a 31-yard kick that secured the win over Maryland.

“I thought that would have been pretty crazy,” Barker said. “It's a privilege to be put in those situations, and it tells you a lot about yourself when you're able to execute.”

Barker said his field goal brought back memories of that USC game on Oct. 12, 2024, when the Trojans had a 20-6 halftime lead before Penn State forced overtime. While Saturday’s game didn’t go to overtime, the Nittany Lions still won because of a Barker game-winner.

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Barker began thinking about a potential game-winning field goal when Penn State cut Maryland’s lead to 26-24 with just under five minutes to play. He drilled the kick through the uprights and hit a celebration he learned watching soccer growing up.

“I just kind of stone-faced at the sideline,” Barker said. “That's kind of like the away fans stealing the victory in stoppage time, like the 90th minute. I grew up with that every week, so it was pretty cool to kind of feel like the villain, again.”

‘That’s how it gets sometimes’

Rivalry week took heated to another level. pic.twitter.com/uSIkw9eMLd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2026

Once time expired, the Nittany Lions and the Terrapins started to fight on the field. Penn State cornerback Jahmir Joseph had blood gushing out of his lip, and Campbell gave Joseph a tight hug to calm him down. Elsewhere, Penn State offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald pushed a Maryland player so hard that the helmet flew off his head.

“I don't know what happened at the end of the game,” Campbell said. “It's an emotional game, and [both coaching staffs were] trying to get everybody off the field safely.”

The game went down to the wire, leading to high tensions on the field. Maryland had a last-ditch chance to score after Barker’s field goal, but it didn’t pull off a miraculous play at the end of the game.

The brawl began right after the play was over with players from both teams getting after it in the middle of the field. Some Penn State players don’t know exactly why the fight started, but they stood up for each other.

“That's how it gets sometimes,” Penn State defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu said. “Sometimes it happens, man. I don't really know what happened, to be honest. I just see my guys going, so I’m going to stand up with my guys every time.”

Chase Sowell’s halftime talk

After Penn State’s 27-26 win over Maryland, receiver Chase Sowell looked to the program’s future.



“I think this place deserves championships.” pic.twitter.com/qGuHQLN5TD — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 29, 2026

Campbell and several players pointed to Sowell, Penn State’s leading receiver, as being the key voice at halftime.

“I went into the locker room saying, ‘I don’t want to be remembered my senior year by losing my last two games,’” Sowell said. “Games I feel that we should have won.”

Linebacker Tony Rojas said that Sowell was “super emotional” at halftime, and Becht said the receiver pierced any otherwise quiet locker room.

“Chase has been a great leader for us all season, especially after that bye week,” Ebel said. “Chase has really been that guy, that voice in the locker room, and I’m really proud of him.”

Sowell did it on the field as well. After getting just one target, a 4-yard catch, in the first half, Sowell caught three key passes in the second half, including a touchdown on fourth-and-10.

“I went in there and told the guys, ‘We have guys who have worked from their freshman year to their senior year to give this place what it deserves,’” Sowell said. “... It was seeing guys that love this place so much and how much it means to them, or seeing guys who could have left and they stayed not knowing what their opportunity could have been, not knowing what the coaches were bringing. It just speaks volumes to this place, and it speaks volumes to who they are.”

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