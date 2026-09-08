Penn State Football Injury Updates: News on Gabe Burkle, LaVar Arrington II and More

Penn State emerged from its Week 1 shutout win over Marshall relatively healthy, with no significant new injuries and a few players working their way back. The Nittany Lions expect to get more of their roster in action Saturday when they play Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell delivered a roster update Tuesday at his weekly press conference. Though Penn State won't release an availability report until its first Big Ten game, Campbell provided an overview, including a status update on a young defender who will be out for a bit.

LaVar Arrington out for 4-6 weeks

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end LaVar Arrington II greets his teammates during Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell said that sophomore defensive end LaVar Arrington II will be out 4-6 weeks after having a "cleanup" procedure for a knee injury he sustained in training camp. Arrington's father broke the news during a radio appearance before Penn State's 45-0 win over Marshall, which Campbell confirmed Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

"We ended up going [with] a cleanup surgery [with Arrington]," Campbell said. "I think it'll probably put him [out for] four to six weeks, somewhere in that time frame. We'll be anxious to see where he is after we get through a little bit of a recover process."

Arrington, who played a lot of special teams for Penn State last season, shifted from linebacker to defensive end. He had been working positively through the transition during camp before getting injured.

"He's explosive and he's dynamic," Campbell said of Arrington during spring drills. "His first couple steps are what I would say are like 'wow' moments. So how do we put LaVar in the best situation to impact the team as fast as we possibly can?"

Gabe Burkle, Alex Tatsch to return

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle (84) arrives in Holuba Hall for football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State's offense will get a major boost against Temple, as tight end Gabe Burkle is expected to return. Burkle sustained a torn ACL last November at Iowa State and did not play in the opener. That was more precautionary, Campbell said, and Burkle will be available Saturday.

That's significant, because Burkle was one of Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser's favorite players at Iowa State. Mouser leaned heavily on Burkle on third down, and Campbell has called Burkle the best blocking tight end in the country.

Against Marshall, former walk-on Finn Furmanek played 29 snaps at tight end and was solid. With Ben Brahmer, Andrew Rappleyea (whose Week 1 perfomance thrilled Campbell) and Burkle all healthy, Penn State has the kind of tight ends room Campbell envisioned as being a team asset.

Campbell also said that sophomore linebacker Alex Tatsch will be available vs. the Owls. Injured during December bowl practice, Tatsch needed another week of contact to ensure he was ready, Campbell said.

Tatsch played in four games for Penn State last year and was one of the team's top young defensive talents. His return adds a key layer of linebacker depth with Cam Smith, who got plenty of work vs. Marshall.

Two defensive linemen are questionable

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Transfer tackles Armstrong Nnodim and Alijah Carnell missed Week 1 with injuries, and Campbell said they're questionable for Week 2. Nnodim is the one to watch here, as coaches proclaimed him poised for a breakout season during the summer.

Nnodim, who transferred from Oklahoma State, was a top performer in summer workouts and became a defensive leader as well. When healthy, Nnodim should be among the top four tackles with Siale Taupaki, Keanu Williams and Dallas Vakalahi. Ty Blanding got plenty of work (24 snaps) in Nnodim's absence.

Campbell also was pleased with Carnell's summer and early camp progress. An Iowa State transfer by way of Bishop Gorman High near Las Vegas, Carnell had been working his way into a rotational role.

"[We] just didn't feel like they were at full strength," Campbell said. "Both guys did practice [Tuesday], and I would say probably the same thing, [that they're] questionable. We would love to have those guys back ready to go for us this week."

Campbell also said that offensive tackle Owen Aliciene is questionable after missing the opener with a late-season injury. Aliciene, a redshirt freshman, had been competing with Malachi Goodman at left tackle through a solid training camp. He practiced Tuesday, which Campbell called a "great sign."

A permanent change in the secondary?

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Josiah Zayas (17) tackles Marshall running back Jo'Shon Barbie. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman cornerback Josiah Zayas "earned the right to play," defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn said, and he was the most surprising decision of Week 1. Zayas became the first true freshman to start for Penn State's defense in 11 years, getting the call in place of senior Zion Tracy.

Zayas led all cornerbacks with 34 snaps, while Tracy rotated in for 18. Tracy had been working back from a camp injury but is "getting back to full strength" along with safety Jeremiah Cooper, who got 12 snaps in his Penn State debut.

"I think the bigger thing is, there's some guys that are playing great football," Campbell said. "I mean, with Josiah Zayas, I don't know if you could say enough about what he did defensively Saturday for a true freshman. He certainly didn't look or feel like that on Saturday."

Penn State visits Temple for a noon ET kickoff Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. ESPN2 will televise.

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