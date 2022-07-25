Penn State Shut Out of Big Ten Preseason Honors

Penn State didn't draw much attention in the Big Ten preseason football honors class, though the Big Ten's preseason awards list is pretty limited.

The Big Ten on Monday released its preseason honors, one day before beginning the conference's annual media days in Indianapolis. The list included five players from each division, with Ohio State placing three players on the East Division list.

East Division

Running back Blake Corum, Michigan

Receiver Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

West Division

Linebacker Jack Campbell, Iowa

Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Quarterack Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Running back Braelon Allen. Wisconsin

Linebacker Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

The East Division nominations make sense. Stroud is the returning Big Ten offensive player of the year and a Heisman Trophy finalist. Smith-Njigba set the Big Ten single-season record for receiving yards, while Henderson rushed for more than 1.200 yards.

However, the 10-member media panel might have considered Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who tied for the national lead last season with six interceptions and forced eight of Penn State's 21 turnovers.

One more snub: Linebacker U. did not place a linebacker on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award. Penn State has multiple players nominated to preseason watch lists.

In the West Division, Campbell, the Iowa linebacker who led the nation in tackles, was an obvious choice, as were Allen and Skoronski.

Meanwhile, Penn State landed in third place in the East Division in the Cleveland.com's annual preseason poll. Ohio State was the unanimous pick to win the conference title.

Penn State begins preseason camp the first week of August and visits Purdue on Sept. 1 for the season-opener.

Read More

Ten years ago, Michael Mauti and Michael Zordich made a 2-minute speech that change Penn State's football future

Jahan Dotson's 2022 Penn State scouting report

An NIL opportunity prompts Penn State players to make an impact

For Penn State recruiting, another impressive July run

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.