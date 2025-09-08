Penn State Takes a Slide in ESPN College Football Ranking
The two major college football polls held firm on Penn State after Week 2, but ESPN's College Football Power Index didn't see the Nittany Lions the same. That underscores the difference between the polls, which are reactive, and ESPN's FPI, which is meant to be predictive.
Penn State remained at No. 2 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll following its 34-0 win over FIU on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (2-0) are behind Ohio State in both polls for the second consecutive week. Penn State received five first-place votes in the AP poll and four in the Coaches Poll.
However, ESPN's College Football Power Index saw the weekend differently, which will matter in late September. Penn State fell two spots to No. 7 in the FPI. Meanwhile, Oregon, which visits Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27, jumped six spots to No. 1 after dismantling Oklahoma State 69-3.
Why does that matter now? Because, according to the FPI, the ranking is a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season." Which is something to consider when the Ducks visit Beaver Stadium for the White Out on Sept. 27.
Penn State grinds out a win over FIU
Penn State needed two late touchdowns, both scored by its top running backs, to turn the final score against FIU into the big number it appeared. However, the Nittany Lions led just 20-0 late in the fourth quarter, having reached FIU territory on eight consecutive drives and scoring just two touchcdowns.
"Overall, I am pleased with the win. I think we made it harder than it needed to be in a lot of areas," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game. "We're playing a bunch of young guys, and it felt like that at times. So we have got to get those things cleaned up."
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar had a self-proclaimed off day, completing 58 percent of his passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He was particularly critical of his 3-for-7 success rate on third down.
"I didn't think he was in his normal rhythm," Franklin said. "We had some drops, he had some throws that he normally makes that he didn't. That was a major factor for us on third down. But we just couldn't seem to get into the rhythm on offense, and that was part of it."
The Nittany Lions have one more non-conference game before hosting Oregon in its Big Ten opener on Sept. 27. Penn State faces Villanova on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, getting another chance to work out the issues before the Ducks arrive.
"So, some good things, but not where we need to be," Franklin said. "But also, winning consistently is hard to do, and we have found a way to do that."
Last word from the Penn State-FIU game
- Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton became the first pair of Penn State teammates to reach 3,000 career rushing yards. Allen has 3,064 yards, Singleton 3,007.
- Allen rushed for a career-high 144 yards and had a career-long carry of 67 yards.
- Penn State improved to 9-0 when Allen and Singleton score rushing touchdowns.
- Penn State improved to 55-1 since under Franklin when leading by 10 points at halftime. The lone loss was to Ohio State in 2017.
- Receiver Devonte Ross caught his first career touchdown pass at Penn State. He caught 14 at Troy.
- Tight end Luke Reynolds made a career-high seven receptions for 58 yards.
- Penn State's defense has forced five turnovers in two games. That includes two interceptions, both by defensive tackles (Zane Durant and Alonzo Ford Jr.).