Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 6

The slate that was littered with big-time matchups lived up to the hype in Week 5.

Oregon picked up a signature victory in Happy Valley on Saturday night.
Week 5 lived up to the hype.

In the biggest weekend of the college football season to-date, the games certainly met the billing.

No. 6 Oregon survived a late surge from No. 3 Penn State in Happy Valley and came away with a double-overtime victory. Meanwhile, Alabama traveled on the road to No. 5 Georgia and controlled the pace of the game enroute to a three-point victory to take some heat off Kalen DeBoer following the Crimson Tide's Week 1 loss to Florida State.

Speaking of Florida State, the Seminoles lost in double overtime in Charlottesville to the Virginia Cavaliers, who picked up their first signature victory under Tony Elliott.

With another weekend of games in the books, here's Sports Illustrated's Week 6 AP Top 25 projection.

Projected AP Top 25 for Week 6

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 24-6 at Washington

Week 6: Home vs. Minnesota

2. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 30-24 (2 OT) at No. 3 Penn State

Week 6: Idle

3. Miami Hurricanes: 4-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 6: Away at Florida State

4. Oklahoma Sooners: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 6: Home vs. Kent State

5. Texas A&M Aggies: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 16-10 vs. Auburn

Week 6: Home vs. Mississippi State

6. Ole Miss Rebels: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 24-19 vs. No. 4 LSU

Week 6: Idle

7. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 30-24 (2 OT) vs. No. 6 Oregon

Week 6: Away at UCLA

8. Texas Longhorns: 3-1 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 6: Away at Florida

9. Indiana Hoosiers: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 20-15 at Iowa

Week 6: Idle

10. LSU Tigers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 24-19 at No. 13 Ole Miss

Week 6: Idle

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 6: Away at Houston

12. Alabama Crimson Tide: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 24-21 at No. 5 Georgia

Week 6: Home vs. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 24-21 vs. No. 17 Alabama

Week 6: Home vs. Kentucky

14. Iowa State Cyclones: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 39-14 vs. Arizona

Week 6: Away at Cincinnati

15. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 41-34 (OT) at Mississippi State

Week 6: Idle

16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 30-29 (OT) at Wake Forest

Week 6: Idle

17. Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 55-35 vs. Utah State

Week 6: Away at Alabama

18. Michigan Wolverines: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 6: Home vs. Wisconsin

19. Missouri Tigers: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 42-6 vs. UMass

Week 6: Idle

20. Florida State Seminoles: 3-1 (0-1 ACC)

This Week: Lost 46-38 (2 OT) at Virginia

Week 6: Home vs. No. 2 Miami

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 2-2

This Week: Won 56-13 at Arkansas

Week 6: Home vs. Boise State

22. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 34-32 vs. No. 21 USC

Week 6: Away at Purdue

23. BYU Cougars: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 24-21 at Colorado

Week 6: Home vs. West Virginia

24. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 48-14 at West Virginia

Week 6: Idle

25. Arizona State: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 27-24 vs. No. 24 TCU

Week 6: Idle

Dropped From Rankings: No. 21 USC, No. 24 TCU

Others Considered: Memphis, Louisville, Virginia

