Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 6
Week 5 lived up to the hype.
In the biggest weekend of the college football season to-date, the games certainly met the billing.
No. 6 Oregon survived a late surge from No. 3 Penn State in Happy Valley and came away with a double-overtime victory. Meanwhile, Alabama traveled on the road to No. 5 Georgia and controlled the pace of the game enroute to a three-point victory to take some heat off Kalen DeBoer following the Crimson Tide's Week 1 loss to Florida State.
Speaking of Florida State, the Seminoles lost in double overtime in Charlottesville to the Virginia Cavaliers, who picked up their first signature victory under Tony Elliott.
With another weekend of games in the books, here's Sports Illustrated's Week 6 AP Top 25 projection.
Projected AP Top 25 for Week 6
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 24-6 at Washington
Week 6: Home vs. Minnesota
2. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 30-24 (2 OT) at No. 3 Penn State
Week 6: Idle
3. Miami Hurricanes: 4-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 6: Away at Florida State
4. Oklahoma Sooners: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 6: Home vs. Kent State
5. Texas A&M Aggies: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 16-10 vs. Auburn
Week 6: Home vs. Mississippi State
6. Ole Miss Rebels: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 24-19 vs. No. 4 LSU
Week 6: Idle
7. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 30-24 (2 OT) vs. No. 6 Oregon
Week 6: Away at UCLA
8. Texas Longhorns: 3-1 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 6: Away at Florida
9. Indiana Hoosiers: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 20-15 at Iowa
Week 6: Idle
10. LSU Tigers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 24-19 at No. 13 Ole Miss
Week 6: Idle
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 6: Away at Houston
12. Alabama Crimson Tide: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 24-21 at No. 5 Georgia
Week 6: Home vs. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 24-21 vs. No. 17 Alabama
Week 6: Home vs. Kentucky
14. Iowa State Cyclones: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 39-14 vs. Arizona
Week 6: Away at Cincinnati
15. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 41-34 (OT) at Mississippi State
Week 6: Idle
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 30-29 (OT) at Wake Forest
Week 6: Idle
17. Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 55-35 vs. Utah State
Week 6: Away at Alabama
18. Michigan Wolverines: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 6: Home vs. Wisconsin
19. Missouri Tigers: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-6 vs. UMass
Week 6: Idle
20. Florida State Seminoles: 3-1 (0-1 ACC)
This Week: Lost 46-38 (2 OT) at Virginia
Week 6: Home vs. No. 2 Miami
21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 2-2
This Week: Won 56-13 at Arkansas
Week 6: Home vs. Boise State
22. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 34-32 vs. No. 21 USC
Week 6: Away at Purdue
23. BYU Cougars: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 24-21 at Colorado
Week 6: Home vs. West Virginia
24. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 48-14 at West Virginia
Week 6: Idle
25. Arizona State: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 27-24 vs. No. 24 TCU
Week 6: Idle
Dropped From Rankings: No. 21 USC, No. 24 TCU
Others Considered: Memphis, Louisville, Virginia