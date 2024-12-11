Penn State Unveils Complete 2025 Football Schedule
Penn State's 2025 football schedule will include five Big Ten road games, a trip back to Columbus and Oregon's first visit to Beaver Stadium since 1964. The Big Ten on Wednesday released its 2025 football schedules, and Penn State opens the 2025 conference schedule with a blockbuster game against the Ducks. Here are the highlights for Penn State.
Will Oregon visit Penn State for the White Out?
Just before the Big Ten Championship Game, the conference teased a 2025 home date. The Nittany Lions will host Oregon on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium, which also marks the beginning of their Big Ten season. The visit will mark the Ducks' first to State College in 61 years and seems a natural fit for the Penn State White Out.
It's the biggest date on Penn State's 2025 home calendar and would keep Oregon from having to play a noon ET kick at Beaver Stadium. Penn State's other home opponents are Indiana, Nebraska and Northwestern.
Penn State has two well-timed byes
The 2025 season gets another two-bye schedule, and Penn State's byes are positively positioned. Penn State gets a week off before its two most high-profile games of the season: against Oregon on Sept. 27 and against Ohio State on Nov. 1.
Penn State won't leave State College until October
The Nittany Lions won't play their first 2025 road game until an Oct. 4 trip to UCLA. The back half of the schedule includes road games at Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers. The Nittany Lions will make their biannual trip to Ohio State, where they have not won since 2011. But it's Penn State last trip to Columbus until at least 2029.
Penn State's non-conference schedule is set
The Nittany Lions don't play a particularly compelling non-conference slate. Penn State begins the 2025 season with games against Nevada, FIU and Villanova at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State 2025 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30: NEVADA
- Sept. 6: FIU
- Sept. 13: VILLANOVA
- Sept. 20: BYE
- Sept. 27: OREGON
- Oct. 4: at UCLA
- Oct. 11: NORTHWESTERN
- Oct. 18: at Iowa
- Oct. 25: BYE
- Nov. 1: at Ohio State
- Nov. 8: INDIANA
- Nov. 15: MICHIGAN STATE
- Nov. 22: NEBRASKA
- Nov. 29: at Rutgers
Penn State's future Big Ten opponents
The conference has announced its opponent schedules through the 2028 season. Here's a look at Penn State's future Big Ten opponents:
2026
- Home: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin
- Away: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington
2027
- Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington
- Away: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin
2028
- Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA
- Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC
Penn State's 2025 schedule continues with its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions will host SMU on Dec. 21 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on TNT.
