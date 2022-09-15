Penn State-Auburn Prediction: Another Sean Clifford Show?

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs watched Auburn film this week with a heightened awareness. The Tigers like to run; Jacobs likes to stop the run.

"I feel like this is the game you want to be part of as a linebacker," Jacobs said. "... You didn't come to Penn State to be a linebacker to watch somebody play 7 on 7 against you."

The Lions bring a primary defensive strategy to Saturday's game at Auburn: Shut down the run. Sure, coach James Franklin mentioned play-action passing and other potential threats, but Penn State is gearing on backs Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston, the three movers of Auburn's offense.

What other keys are the Lions studying? Here's a look at Penn State-Auburn.

The Story Line

Penn State's defensive front seven has faced twice as many passing attempts as rushing plays (99-48) through two games. That stat will flip Saturday. Auburn has thrown 44 times in two games (with four interceptions); it's unlikely to get pass-happy against a secondary that leads the nation in pass breakups (25). So that means more work for Penn State up front.

This represents a unique challenge for a difficult-to-read group. Penn State's defensive staff loves its line depth, which includes promising freshmen Zane Durant (tackle) and Dani Dennis-Sutton (end). But consider this: Penn State has had to work that line up to speed quickly.

Two starters (Adisa Isaac and Hakeem Beamon) didn't play last season. Another, tackle PJ Mustipher, missed the second half of 2021. And rotating end Chop Robinson still is learning the fine points of edge rusher after playing outside linebacker at Maryland last season. The Lions also are missing potential impact players Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert, who have yet to play for undisclosed reasons.

Penn State began the season with depth concerns at linebacker, one reason the coaches wanted to get freshman Abdul Carter early playing time. The Lions have played a lot of defensive backs this season — using seven at one point last week vs. Ohio. That changes Saturday, when the front seven will get a workout.

"How our front seven plays in this game is going to be critical based on stylistically how [the Tigers] want to play on offense," Penn State coach James Franklin said.

Penn State's Curtis Jacobs (23) and Adisa Isaac (20) look to establish a front-seven dominance against Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Penn State Players to Watch

Tyler Elsdon: The Lions haven't played what Franklin calls a "middle linebacker's game" yet. This will be one. Elsdon, a first-year starter, must assure that his linemen are set properly and that his fellow linebackers are filling gaps soundly. And, yes, tackle.

Parker Washington: Penn State's receivers should be eager for this matchup. Auburn's pass defense is shaky, and Washington catches nearly everything. He doesn't have a touchdown yet this season. That changes Saturday.

Right tackle: The Caedan Wallace/Bryce Effner combo will get a stress test Saturday against Auburn's fiery edge rushers, notably Derick Hall. He has NFL speed and is a disruptive presence.

Jake Pinegar: Field goals haven't mattered yet this season. But Penn State needs to know it can count on a kicker from 40-49 yards, where Pinegar's career rate is 53 percent (10-for-19).

Auburn Players to Watch

T.J. Finley: Quarterback remains an Auburn wild card. Finley has started both games, throwing three interceptions in 34 attempts. Fellow QB Robby Ashford averages 9.9 yards per carry, adding a rush element to the position. But Penn State wants these two controlling the game.

Tank Bigsby: Meanwhile, Penn State doesn't want Bigsby in charge. He has been used rather lightly (just 29 carries in two games) but averages 6.8 per attempt and has fresh legs.

John Shenker: Auburn's tight end is a 6-4, 250-pound matchup problem, especially in the play-action game that worries Franklin. He also has started 29 games and can help his QBs work through jitters.

Eku Leota: Another standout pass rusher with Hall, Leota plays Auburn's Stud position, a hybrid linebacker/end role with pursuit responsibilities. Leota, who transferred from Northwestern, had seven sacks last season and forms a formidable pair with Hall.

The Prediction

Penn State holds position edges at quarterback, receiver, and defensive back, which means it should want to force an air raid. Auburn doesn't want that, so the Lions must collar the Tigers' first-down runs and force them into third-down throws.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was spectacular vs. the Tigers last season, completing 88 percent of his passes, and is off to a pretty good start this year. He won't need to be that magical Saturday, but Clifford has the power to prevent War Damn Eagle with some big plays. As long as he holds his composure, and the defense holds Bigsby, the Lions leave 3-0.

Penn State 24, Auburn 20

