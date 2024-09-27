Penn State Vs. Illinois: Keys to the Game
Big Ten play has arrived for Penn State. After a pair of games against MAC opponents, including last week's historic blowout of Kent State, the Nittany Lions should get a challenge this weekend from No. 19 Illinois.
The Illini (4-0) visit Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s first night game of the season. As the No. 9 Nittany Lions (3-0) look to remain unbeaten as well, here’s a look at some of their keys for Saturday’s matchup.
RELATED: Penn State vs. Illinois preview, predictions
Take Luke Altmyer seriously
Altmyer, Illinois' second-year starting quarterback, is playing a much better game than last season. He led Illinois to an overtime win at Nebraska, is completing 71.4 percent of his passes and is Pro Football Focus’ 10th-ranked quarterback in the nation.
“I think the biggest difference [for Illinois] is the quarterback,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “... I think he's one of the more improved players right now in college football. So I think that's kind of the big story.”
Last year, Altmyer’s big story against Penn State was turnovers. He threw four interceptions, which Penn State turned into 20 points in a 30-13 victory. So far this season, Altmyer is the only FBS quarterback with 10 or more touchdown passes and no interceptions. He is working smartly and efficiently in Illinois’ play-action game and is hitting his top receivers, Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin. If Penn State can’t develop consistent pressure against Altmyer’s movement, it must cut off his options and make him force throws. The Nittany Lions can’t allow him to shift momentum.
Speaking of shifting momentum, the turnover battle is a significant storyline to watch. Penn State has forced three fumbles and grabbed three interceptions in three games, while Illinois boasts seven forced fumbles and seven picks.
Illinois holds the early advantage in that department, making ball security crucial for the Nittany Lions. Whether it’s Drew Allar making wise throws or the offense holding the ball a bit tighter, turnovers could make or break Penn State’s Saturday night.
“The first thing you have to do as a coach is teach your team how to not lose games before they can learn how to win games,” Franklin said. “And Bret [Bielema, Illinois’ head coach] and that tree that he comes from, I think they do a really good job of that. He's done a really good job of winning those close games, those one-possession games.”
Let Drew Allar work the passing game
Penn State has leaned heavily on its run game this season, rushing on 65 percent of its offensive snaps. And with one of the nation’s top ground attacks, it should. The Nittany Lions rank 10th in the country in rushing yards per game (255) and average 5.9 yards rushing per play. However, against Illinois, the plan might shift to the passing game. The Illini haven’t allowed a single rushing touchdown this season, giving up only five through the air.
The Nittany Lions surely will give Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen their opportunities, but Allar’s arm might be the difference against an Illinois defense that has a knack for interceptions.
This season Allar has demonstrated his new game, airing out deep passes, becoming a physical runner, etc. However, he hasn’t had a chance to put all those skills on display in a single game. His performance vs. Kent State was dominant (309 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), but he left the game in the third quarter of a 56-0 blowout.
Saturday offers Allar a chance to paint the full picture of his offseason improvements against a talented defense and in front of a night crowd at Beaver Stadium. Allar’s confidence has grown, and he’s already started to prove himself alongside a receiver group that’s also breaking out.
"We've got to continue to build it, build their confidence and build their production, but I think it's hard to argue that they may be the most improved position on the team right now," Franklin said of the Penn State receivers. "Let's be honest. We needed that to happen."
RELATED: "White Out energy" vs Illinois. Yes. A "Penn State White Out" No.
Feed off the ‘White Out energy’
Franklin this week has called for “White Out energy” from fans, stopping short of calling for a “White Out,” though. Which he can't do. Still, the players expect noise.
“Playing at home is awesome, with all the 107,000 just behind your back rooting for you,” long snapper Tyler Duzansky said. “Whoever we're going against, we're ready for it.”
Franklin had the defense practice with crowd noise this week for a reason. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s unit will feed off the energy that has lifted Penn State to a 57-15 home record during Franklin’s tenure. Illinois isn’t new to tough road environments, though, coming off an overtime win at Nebraska.
“They're going to come in here confident, not only as a team, but also how to handle the environment,” Franklin said.
Under the lights at home, Penn State has an advantage. If it capitalizes on that advantage by making momentum-shifting plays, especially defensively, the Nittany Lions should come out on top.
Penn State will take on No. 19 Illinois in Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
More Penn State Football
Penn State's 1994 team comes home again: "They're legends here"
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has a long, wild history at Beaver Stadium
How Penn State is preparing to face unbeaten Illinois
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.