Michigan 41, Penn State 17: Breakdown of a Beatdown

That 14-13 lead Penn State took over Michigan in the second quarter? It was a mirage.

No. 5 Michigan dominated No. 1 Penn State on Saturday, rushing for 418 yards in a 41-17 Big Ten victory. Penn State briefly held one-point leads in the second and third quarters, thanks to a few big plays and some good fortune, but the Wolverines owned the game from the outset.

Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and an overwhelming offensive line led the Wolverines to early stat-sheet dominance and then 25 unanswered second-half points. The final score could have been much worse, had Michigan not settled for three field goals on first-half red-zone possessions.

Where to begin? How about on fourth down.

The Turning Point

This might have been a no-win situation, so perhaps Penn State coach James Franklin chose right. The Lions went for a 4th-and-6 at the Michigan 39-yard line, after calling a timeout while in the wrong formation.

Quarterback Sean Clifford attempted a deep out with a high degree of difficulty to Parker Washington that fell incomplete. On the very next play, Blake Corum scored on a 61-yard run, giving the Wolverines a 31-17 lead.

Here's the play debate: Penn State could have punted with Barney Amor, who has put more than 50 percent of his attempts inside the 10-yard line this season. On the other hand, Michigan had not punted the entire game and its previous series ended with Donovan Edwards' 67-yard touchdown run.

Ultimately, going for it probably was the right call, considering the situation. Trouble was, the situation wasn't tenable either way.

Michigan Runs Over Penn State

"It's always about stopping the run, which is the quarterback's best friend," Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said a few days before the game. Daiz's defense allowed Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy to lean on his best friend.

Michigan became just the fourth team to run for 400 yards against Penn State and the first against a Franklin-coached team. The combination of Edwards (173 yards, two touchdowns) and Corum (166 yards, two TDs) gashed Penn State behind a heavy tight-end front and linemen establishing huge holes. Michigan rushed for 158 yards in the first half, 93 by Corum, but didn't have the explosive run.

Until the duo delivered on back-to-back back-breakers in the third quarter. First, Edwards, who went 67 yards for the longest touchdown against Penn State this season.

On Michigan's very next offensive play, after the fourth-down incompletion, Corum scored from 61 yards, which was the second-longest.

The Lions struggled all day tackling Corum and Edwards, who bounced off hits instead of getting wrapped and darted around defenders. But Michigan's offensive line, the nation's best last season, moved defenders, opened lanes and generally pushed around the Lions.

Michigan Neutralizes Penn State's Freshmen

Meanwhile, the Wolverines' defensive line turned Penn State's gifted freshman running backs back into freshmen. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen had 10 carries for seven yards through three quarters before turning to Keyvone Lee.

Diaz and Franklin pointed to linemen Mike Morris and Mazi Smith as players with whom they were concerned. Those two proved the coaches right, as did fellow lineman Kris Jenkins.

Per advanced stats, Penn State's run success rate (which measures the percentage of successful runs based on yards needed) was 30 percent. Michigan's was 52 percent.

A Great Play, a Fortunate Bounce

Defensive end Chop Robinson has been a huge addition to the Lions' front this season and continues to get better. When you get better. fortune favors you.

Robinson made a terrific play to knock down a McCarthy pass in the second quarter. It should have fell to the ground for an incompletion. Instead, the ball bounced off tackle PJ Mustipher's helmet and into the arms of linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who went 47 yards for a touchdown.

The play gave Penn State an astonishing 14-13 lead. It also was a huge moment for Jacobs, who surprisingly did not make a tackle against Northwestern two weeks ago.

Finally, an Offensive Play for Penn State

Before Clifford fooled everyone with his crafty tuck-and-run, Penn State's offense was fooling no one. Michigan had 13 first downs before Penn State had one. Michigan had 196 yards of total offense before Penn State had 10.

Then, Clifford did this, knee brace and all.

Clifford's 62-yard gain, the longest of his career, set up the Lions for a first-and-goal. Of course, they made things difficult by throwing an incomplete first-down fade and running Clifford short of the goal line on second and third down.

But a well-blocked inside zone run allowed Kaytron Allen to score on fourth-and-short, putting the Lions on the scoreboard.

Noteworthy

Clifford left the game in the fourth quarter after spending some time in the sideline injury tent. FOX showed him without pads favoring his right shoulder. Freshman Drew Allar entered the game, making his fifth appearance this season and ending his chance to redshirt.

So Clifford had a wide-open sneak on third-and-short early but either didn't see it or didn't trust it. As a result, Michigan's Mike Morris stuffed Nicholas Singleton for no gain, forcing a punt.

Hunter Nourzad, who did not play the past two weeks, started at left guard in place of Landon Tengwall.

Up Next

Penn State hosts Minnesota in the annual White Out game on Oct. 22 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

