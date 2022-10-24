First Look: Penn State Vs. Ohio State

Barely 30 minutes after Penn State's 45-17 win over Minnesota, coach James Franklin looked ahead. He implored fans to replicate the White Out environment they created at Beaver Stadium at noon Saturday against Ohio State.

"We're going to need that again next Saturday," Franklin said. "So don't allow anybody to get our tickets. Let's dominate that stadium next week again with our fans. Make it a real challenging environment."

No. 13 Penn State will need every ounce of that challenging environment against No. 2 Ohio State, which might field the nation's best roster. The Buckeyes lead the country in touchdowns (47), rank second in scoring average (49.6 ppg) and have the nation's fifth-ranked scoring defense (14.9 ppg).

What's in store? Here's the first look.

No. 13 Penn State (6-1) Vs. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0)

When: Noon Saturday ET

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FOX

Betting Line: Ohio State is a 15.5-point favorite, per SI Sportsbook

Series History: Ohio State leads 23-14

Last Meeting: Ohio State 33-24 in 2021

Streaks: Ohio State has won five straight vs. Penn State

About the Lions: Penn State's offense, and Sean Clifford's performance, were the story of that 45-17 win over Minnesota. However, the defense also righted itself, albeit against a backup quarterback, by making Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim work for every yard. Linebackers Curtis Jacobs (14 tackles) and Abdul Carter stood up to him and formed a midfield duo that fit Minnesota's offense perfectly. But how will that scheme work against the Buckeyes' world-class passing offense featuring receivers Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and (when healthy) Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Actually, pretty well, since Penn State's coaching staff is willing to place the stress test on its secondary. The bigger linebackers will help contain Ohio State's run game and perhaps pressure quarterback C.J. Stroud while the defensive backs go one-on-one with those receivers. Joey Porter Jr., Kalen King, Ji'Ayir Brown, Keaton Ellis, Zakee Wheatley and Johnny Dixon will be the defining islands of Penn State's defense Saturday.

About the Buckeyes: Ohio State's defense probably doesn't get enough recognition because of that offense. Which makes sense. The Buckeyes' offense scored 47 against a top-10 defense in Iowa, and the 54-10 final marked the worst loss of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz's career. The Buckeyes returned an interception for a touchdown in that game, another data point for their absurdly talented defense. Ohio State ranks second nationally in total defense, fifth in scoring defense and fifth in yards per play. It allows the fewest first downs (11.9 per game) nationally. And it allows the second-lowest conversion rate on third down (24.47 percent. There's 2023 NFL talent on that defense in safeties Ronnie Hickman and Lathan Ransom and edge rusher Zach Harrison. There's speed and power off the edge, though not quite as much in previous years. Ultimately, Ohio State's defense might be even more difficult for Penn State to face than Michigan's.

