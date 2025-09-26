Penn State Vs. Oregon: Keys to the Game for the Nittany Lions
STATE COLLEGE | Grab your popcorn and get a good seat. One of the most thrilling spectacles in sports is about to kick off.
No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium for the annual White Out game. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night. Noah Eagle and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge will be on the broadcast.
Saturday’s White Out is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship, which the Ducks won 45-37. It’s also an opportunity for Penn State coach James Franklin and quarterback Drew Allar to change the big-game narrative.
Here are the keys for Penn State to do just that.
Ease Drew Allar in, then let him rip
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is known for unique schemes with plenty of motion. However, it’s time to dumb it down a notch on the first few plays. Allar, who announced a new NIL deal with Venmo this week, has struggled to maintain consistency in the first halves this season, whether with inaccurate throws or moving slowly through his progressions.
Franklin has said multiple times this season that the staff must help Allar get into a rhythm. There’s no better way to do that than through screens or quick slants. As the game progresses, Kotelnicki then must allow his quarterback to stretch the field. The offense can’t get too predictable against this Oregon defense. If Allar doesn’t air it out, the Ducks can load the box and take out the run.
The outcome of Saturday’s White Out lies on Allar’s shoulders, and getting him in rhythm is critical to Penn State’s success.
Resurface 2024 Nicholas Singleton
Singleton carried the ball 10 times for 105 yards and made four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown against Oregon in last year’s Big Ten championship. His 10.5 yards per carry was a season high and his 43-yard run in the first quarter was his second-longest of the year.
However, Penn State has yet to see that Singleton in 2025. But running backs coach Stan Drayton said this week that the senior is on track and “ready to explode.”
Penn State didn’t necessarily need Singleton’s burst during the non-conference schedule but does now. Franklin said the offense has lacked explosiveness, primarily in the run game. Penn State has two carries of 20+ yards this season, both by Allen. Singleton’s longest is 16. He needs to break a run.
Rece Davis, the host of ESPN’s College GameDay, agreed with Franklin, saying on Friday in State College that Penn State needs to get Singleton going “in terms of big plays,” which could be a deciding factor Saturday.
Uproot Oregon's front lines
Penn State and Oregon have stout front lines, which makes for an intriguing matchup. For Penn State’s offensive line, it’s time to play up to the Joe Moore Award standard they set during the preseason. Left guard Vega Ioane said the group has done a good job staying on the same page but needs to be more physical. Still, Penn State is tied for second nationally in fewest tackles for loss allowed (eight in three games).
Oregon definitely will test it. Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei is a physical freak (6-5, 272 pounds) and has three sacks, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in four games. Franklin this week praised right tackle Nolan Rucci’s progress, and he'll be under pressure Saturday.
Penn State’s defensive line faces by far its most difficult task of the season. Oregon’s offensive line is tied for the nation’s highest best pass-blocking grade (93.9, according to Pro Football Focus) and has allowed just one sack in four games. The Ducks are tied for seventh nationally in TFLs allowed (11 in four games).
Edge rushers Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zuriah Fisher and Chaz Coleman seek to change that. Watch specifically for Dennis-Sutton to team with tackle Zane Durant on pass-rush downs attempting to breach the Oregon line.