Penn State Vs. Villanova: Keys to the Game for the Nittany Lions
No. 2 Penn State meets Villanova on Saturday for the 11th time in program history. In a series that dates to 1902, the Nittany Lions hold a 6-3-1 lead over the Wildcats, having won the last meeting 38-17 in 2021. That ended Villanova's three-game win streak over the Nittany Lions, albeit in games played from 1936-51.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1. Here are some keys to the game for the Nittany Lions.
Get Drew Allar in a rhythm early
The Penn State quarterback has had a volatile start to his 2025 season. At times, he has looked elite, highlighted by his 42-yard touchdown strike to Devonte Ross against FIU. At other times, Allar has struggled, particularly with his ball placement. In Penn State’s 34-0 win over FIU, Allar lapsed in hitting receivers in stride, consistently throwing behind his targets.
Part of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s gameplan against Villanova should be to set Allar up with easy, short-yardage throws early in the game. Any completion is a good one for a frustrated quarterback, and Allar certainly needs more confidence, particularly headed into the bye week before the Sept. 27 matchup with No. 4 Oregon.
Use play-action
Penn State coach James Franklin said Villanova runs a stacked defensive front, meaning the Wildcats will deploy three linebackers and three defensive linemen in an attempt to stop the run. The last time the Nittany Lions faced the Wildcats, they totaled just 80 rushing yards on 34 attempts against a similar front. So quarterback Sean Clifford became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for 400 yards at Beaver Stadium.
Kotelnicki loves to run the football, but if Villanova is selling out to stop Penn State’s ground game, using run-pass options (RPOs) could leave its defense flat-footed. Additionally, running play-action opens up the defense vertically, making it more vulnerable to downfield passes. The Nittany Lions used a play-action pass on Ross’ touchdown against FIU and have found success with it elsewhere through two games.
Get running back Nicholas Singleton the ball in space
Singleton is off to a slow start running the ball, which Franklin attributed to overthinking. Franklin added that he wants his senior to “just go play” and stop trying to be perfect.
The senior has been significantly outpaced by counterpart Kaytron Allen, who has 92 more rushing yards on just three more attempts. But more importantly, Singleton hasn’t shown the explosiveness for which he’s known.
If Penn State can get Singleton the ball in space, fans will see his untapped burst that can flip games in an instant. Whether that involves hitting Singleton on routes out of the backfield or running outside zones and pitches, putting Singleton in situations to use his explosiveness is crucial to the Nittany Lions’ success.
Contain receiver Luke Colella
Colella opened his Villanova tenure with a five-catch, 124-yard performance against Colgate in the 2025 season opener. The Princeton transfer is a handful, as eclipsed 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns in each of his two previous seasons starting for the Tigers.
Colella (5-10, 195 pounds) uses his speed to his advantage and is often utilized as an intermediate and downfield target. The Pennsylvania native has averaged 13.5 yards per catch in his three years as a starter and hauled in a 51-yard reception against Colgate in the 2025 season-opener.
This might be a good opportunity for cornerback A.J. Harris to get some work before the Big Ten season begins. He could use the work covering a downfield threat.