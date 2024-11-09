Penn State Vs. Washington Availability Report
Penn State football released a pretty favorable availability report before tonight's Big Ten game against Washington. The Nittany Lions added no new starters to their list who will be "out" for the annual White Out game against the Huskies. However, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton remains listed as "questionable" for the game against the Huskies.
Penn State's latest Big Ten availability report removed one player who had been out recently, running back Quintin Martin Jr. The freshman missed the past two games but is available against Washington.
Receiver/punt returner Kaden Saunders and running back Cam Wallace remain out. Saunders has missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury that has limited him all season; he has not played any snaps at receiver, serving a limited role on special teams as a punt returner. Wallace, a redshirt freshman, has missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury.
Penn State continues to be without starters KJ Winston (safety) and Andrew Rappleyea (tight end), who have long-term injuries, according to head coach James Franklin. This week, linebacker Keon Wylie, who began the season on the long-term injury list, was at practice during a media viewing window. He remains out but is progressing, Franklin told reporters in State College.
"Really just whenver he feels like he's ready to go and the doctors and the trainers feel like he's ready to go," Franklin said. "[He's a] guy we were really excited about going into the season before the injury, so having him back would be helpful on defense and special teams."
Penn State's defensive line could be impacted tonight. Dennis-Sutton played just five snaps against Ohio State after sustaining an injury the previous week against Wisconsin. Penn State's run defense is better with Dennis-Sutton, who has the size and quickness to hold edges well. In addition, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard is questionable.
Penn State's defensive line also will be without Hakeem Beamon, a sixth-year senior defensive tackle who no longer is with the program. Beamon, who played in all eight games this season, was removed from the team's roster, and a program spokesperson confirmed his departure. No further information was released. Beamon had started 18 career games for the Nittany Lions but saw his playing time limited this season. He had not started a game and played a season-low seven snaps against Ohio State.
Right tackle Anthony Donkoh is available. Donkoh was listed as questionable against Ohio State and did not start but ended up playing 38 snaps after taking over for Nolan Rucci at right tackle. Donkoh, solid for much of the season in both run blocking and pass protection, has been limited recently by several physical issues.
One new addition to the "out" list is former starting kicker Sander Sahaydak.
Penn State Vs. Washington Story Lines
Cornerback AJ Harris said this week that the Ohio State loss is “no longer the moment” for the Nittany Lions. Penn State (7-1) still controls its destiny regarding the College Football Playoff but needs to make a statement against the Huskies. Here are the keys to doing that.
The Nittany Lions spoke this week of "flushing" the loss to Ohio State before it affected the remainder of the season. They also pronounced themselves "dialed in" on the Huskies.
