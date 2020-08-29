SI.com
The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Did Big Ten football gain a glimmer of hope this week? It might have, though that ultimately will be up to the conference's presidents and chancellors. And you remember how they voted the first time.

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked in the Penn State Week in Review.

The Associated Press reported that the Big Ten is considering several models for a new college football season, including one that could begin around Thanksgiving.

Eight Nebraska football players sued the Big Ten, seeking to overturn the Aug. 11 decision to postpone the fall sports season. The Big Ten responded by saying the suit "has no merit."

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley discussed the feelings he still carries about the 2016 incident in which he said his father was "mistreated" by police. Alibay Barkley filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after the incident.

James Franklin covered a lot of ground during his recent media call with reporters, his first since the Big Ten's decision. We broke it into two parts: Check out the first here and the second here.

Penn State football parents joined a coalition calling itself #B1GparentsUnited, which seeks to convince the conference to revisit its decision. Or at least explain it further.

Is cutting varsity sports a budget option at Penn State without a football season? We explored the possibility.

Six Pennsylvania players made the SI99, a listing of the nation's top high school players compiled by SI All-American. Five are headed to schools besides Penn State; one is undecided.

Former Penn State cornerback John Reid is turning heads as a rookie in Houston Texans training camp.

