Pennsylvania Players on the SI99 Include Some Familiar Names

Six Pennsylvania players made SI All-American's SI99, a list of the nation's top 99 high school football players who (hopefully) will begin making their impressions in college next year.

The list includes names familiar to NFL fans and serves as a reminder to Penn State fans at some of the in-state talent that decided to head elsewhere. Penn State has no SI99 players in its 2021 recruiting class, and five of the six from Pennsylvania already are committed.

Jeremiah Trotter, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Elliot Donald are players who bring their own skill and work ethic to a significant family pedigree. Trotter, son of former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, attends St. Joseph's Prep and has committed to Clemson. He is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania player on the SI99 at No. 34.

Trotter, who plays inside linebacker like his father, has "some old-school nature to his game," according to his SI All-American evaluation. But Trotter also has an "elite feel" for playing inside and "looks like he can rack up 100 tackles even in today's pass-first nature of ball."

Harrison's father Marvin is an NFL Hall of Fame receiver who played for 13 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison Jr., also a receiver, is ranked No. 39 on the SI99 heading into his senior year at St. Joseph's Prep.

The 6-4 Harrison Jr. is an "advanced" route-runner, according to his SI All-American evaluation, with excellent hands and good ball skills. SI All-American also calls him a "natural plucker."

And Donald, a defensive tackle at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, is the brother of two-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Like Aaron, Elliot Donald will play at Pitt, which he chose over Penn State among a host of other schools.

Ranked No. 92 by SI All-American, Donald is an "attacking defensive lineman who wreaks havoc in the B-gap," according to his SI All-American evaluation.

Elsewhere, 6-3 defensive end Elijah Jeudy of Philadelphia's Northeast High is committed to Georgia (which also topped Penn State for Lackawanna College defensive back De'Jahn Warren). Jeudy, ranked No. 48 in the SI99, is an athletic player who has the "potential to develop into an alpha rusher at the next level," SI All-American says.

Ohio State finished ahead of Penn State for quarterback Kyle McCord, who plays with Trotter and Harrison Jr. at St. Joseph's Prep.

McCord, ranked No. 57 in the SI99, is a 6-3 standout who "possesses excellent timing, rhythm and touch." Those qualities would work well in new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's offense at Penn State.

Penn State has one more opportunity to get a commitment from an SI99 player. Monroeville High safety Derrick Davis Jr. is ranked No. 80 on the list and has yet to announce his decision. Penn State is among his top schools, along with Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, USC, Pitt and Georgia.

According to his evaluation, Davis Jr. has the "size, speed and play strength to contribute fairly early in his college career." For Penn State, Davis is a priority in helping close out the 2021 recruiting class.

