The Penn State Week in Review

We have football again. The Big Ten will return in October, and there was plenty of news to go with the conference's announcement.

The Big Ten is back, and Penn State will be ready to go when the season restarts in October.

So will All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth, who said he never opted out and plans to play.

With Penn State back, does that mean linebacker Micah Parsons could return? Coach James Franklin didn't rule out the possibility.

Thinking about tailgating at a Penn State game this fall? Think again. The university said it "absolutely will not" allow tailgating at Beaver Stadium or on campus.

This was interesting. Franklin said his staff's 2021 recruiting efforts haven't been up to its usual standards.

How long will Penn State need to be game-ready, even though it didn't have spring drills or training camp? Four weeks, Franklin said.

Seven current Penn State players have been charged with drug-related misdemeanors since August, including four this week.

Penn State Athletics generated $164 million in revenue for the last fiscal year, allowing it to add to a financial reserve that Athletic Director Sandy Barbour called vital.

Former Lions Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay) and Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina) were scheduled to face each other Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season. But both are in the NFL's concussion protocol and unlikely to play.

