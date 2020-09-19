SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

We have football again. The Big Ten will return in October, and there was plenty of news to go with the conference's announcement.

Miss any of the Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

The Big Ten is back, and Penn State will be ready to go when the season restarts in October.

So will All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth, who said he never opted out and plans to play.

With Penn State back, does that mean linebacker Micah Parsons could return? Coach James Franklin didn't rule out the possibility.

Thinking about tailgating at a Penn State game this fall? Think again. The university said it "absolutely will not" allow tailgating at Beaver Stadium or on campus.

This was interesting. Franklin said his staff's 2021 recruiting efforts haven't been up to its usual standards.

How long will Penn State need to be game-ready, even though it didn't have spring drills or training camp? Four weeks, Franklin said.

Seven current Penn State players have been charged with drug-related misdemeanors since August, including four this week.

Penn State Athletics generated $164 million in revenue for the last fiscal year, allowing it to add to a financial reserve that Athletic Director Sandy Barbour called vital.

Former Lions Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay) and Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina) were scheduled to face each other Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season. But both are in the NFL's concussion protocol and unlikely to play.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Micah Parsons Quickly Could Become One of the NFL's Best Linebackers, Analyst Says

Football analyst Ross Tucker says former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons' upside is "sky-high."

Mark Wogenrich

Keep pace with Penn Staters in the NFL with our Week 2 guide

Former Penn State stars Chris Godwin and Yetur-Gross Matos are in the NFL concussion protocol and unlikely to play against each other.

Mark Wogenrich

Franklin: Penn State Hasn't 'Gotten It Done' in Recruiting

Penn State coach James Franklin offered a blunt assessment of his staff's 2021 recruiting efforts.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's James Franklin Says He Will 'Keep the Door Open' for Micah Parsons

Penn State's James Franklin and Sandy Barbour addressed questions regarding schedules, opt-outs and practice.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Will 'Absolutely Not Permit' Tailgating at Beaver Stadium

Penn State says fans must recognize that 'now is not the time' for tailgating at Beaver Stadium.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Athletics Generated Revenues of $164.6 in Fiscal Year 19-20

Despite the spring sports shutdown, Penn State was able to add to its athletics financial reserves.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Will Be Ready in Four Weeks, James Franklin Says

James Franklin says Penn State needs four weeks of training camp to be ready for a 2020 football season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State: No Teams Paused 'From a Sports Medicine Perspective'

Penn State says 50 athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Mark Wogenrich

What We Know About the New Big Ten Football Schedule

Everything we know right now about the 2020 Big Ten football season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's All-American Tight End Pat Freiermuth Says He's Playing This Season

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth says he never opted out and "can't wait for the season."

Mark Wogenrich