Penn State Welcomes Another Group of Top Recruits for Next Official Visit Weekend
Penn State's coaching staff got a recruiting respite early this week during the four-day "dead period" that ended Wednesday. College football's "quiet period" begins Thursday, meaning the Nittany Lions can host prospects for official visits over the next four weekends but can't visit them off-campus.
The June official-visit calendar precedes the commitment season of July, when many of the top unattached players will announce their decisions. Here's a look where Penn State football stands in recruiting, who it's hosting and who might be the program's next commitment.
Who's headed to Penn State for the next official visit weekend?
Penn State's second official visit weekend is a class reunion of sorts, as several committed players in the 2026 recruiting class are scheduled to be on campus. Among them are recent commits such as 4-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, 4-star safety Matt Sieg and 3-star receiver Jahsiear Rogers. Further, 4-star running back Messiah Mickens, who commtted to Penn State nearly two years ago, finally will take his official visit.
Interestingly, Penn State also will host 4-star defensive end Daniel Jennings for an official visit. That's unique because, while he committed to the 2026 recruiting class, Jennings recently reclassified to 2025 and will join the Nittany Lions in time for this season. So he's visiting with his recruiting class but will be on the roster six months before most of them.
Though Penn State will host a strong group of committed players, some top uncommitted prospects will be on campus as well. Chief among them is Rodney Colton Jr., a 4-star linebacker from Georgia who also has visits scheduled to Tennessee, Colorado, Ole Miss and Florida State.
Key decisions are coming for Penn State
The height of commitment season will be upon college football soon. And though it speed-raced to fill its class this spring, Penn State has some top prospects on decision watch. Among them is 4-star receiver Messiah Hampton, who visited Penn State in mid-May. Hampton, the 247Sports Composite's top-ranked player in New York state, has scheduled a June 13 announcement date.
Hampton is among the most valued receiver prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Ranked 11th nationally at wide receiver according to the 247Sports Composite, Hampton will choose from seven schools on his final list: Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, Miami and Syracuse.
Elsewhere, 4-star cornerback Khary Adams from Maryland continues his campus tours after making an official visit to Penn State in mid-May. Adams, a top-10 cornerback nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, has scheduled visits to South Carolina, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon before making his announcement.
Penn State also has made the top-6 cut for offensive lineman Drew Evers, a 4-star prospect from Texas who is scheduled to visit State College in June. Evers also lists Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and SMU in his top 6.
Penn State in the recruiting rankings
The Nittany Lions' 2026 class ranks fourth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, with 17 commits, seven of whom are 4-star prospects. Penn State still is third in the Big Ten behind USC (No. 1 overall) and Ohio State (No. 3). Notre Dame has the second-ranked class. The Trojans are filling their class with quantity (26 commits) and quality (16 4-star prospects).
ESPN's most recent class rankings are similar, placing the Nittany Lions at No. 4 overall as well. Six players in Penn State's 2026 class are included in the ESPN 300, with receiver Davion Brown the highest at No. 70 overall. On3 still lists Penn State a bit lower at No. 11, ranking eight of the team's prospects with 4 stars.
Penn State's most recent commit, 3-star cornerback Jaziel Hart of Virginia, announced this week that he no longer has official visits scheduled outside of State College.