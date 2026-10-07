Penn State White Out Ticket Prices Fall Sharply After 0-2 Big Ten Start

Penn State football fans hoping to see the White Out are getting good bargains this week. Tickets to Saturday's Penn State White Out game at Beaver Stadium are down 60 percent from last week and more than 75 percent since late August.

According to Ticketdata.com, which tracks resale-market prices for sporting events, the get-in price for the White Out was $350 on Aug. 26. On Oct. 6, four days before the game, the cheapest tickets are below $80 at StubHub and as low as $76 at Ticketmaster, Penn State's official resale vendor.

More than 2,200 resale tickets were available through Ticketmaster, including some unsold verified Penn State tickets starting at $140. Last year, Penn State set a White Out attendance record of 111,015 against Oregon, for which some resale tickets topped $1,000 in the days leading up to the game.

Penn State faces a much different situation this year. The Nittany Lions are 0-2 in the Big Ten heading into a White Out game for the first time since 2016. They have lost consecutive Big Ten games to start the year, which led to the price discounts.

White Out ticket prices still hovered above $200 last week but began to fall sharply after the Nittany Lions' 34-13 loss at Northwestern. Those prices have dropped by more than 60 percent since the end of Friday's game.

'We're not running from it'

"Adversity was going to be a part of this," Penn State's Matt Campbell said, "and we are in it and we needed to be in it to be able to grow forward to be the team we want to become."



🎥Penn State Athletics pic.twitter.com/kyOIoaE2JW — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 6, 2026

Penn State coach Matt Campbell was asked about the ticket availability for his first White Out game as head coach. He said the Nittany Lions are "not running" from their 0-2 start to the Big Ten season.

"Every single person within [the foobtall building] who has sprinted in our walls, even since Friday night coming off of that really tough plane ride home, understands what we represent," Campbell said. "We've never cowered from it. We're not running from it, and we're not hiding from it. We have to be better. We want to grow forward, and we're going to demand to grow forward.

"The reality is, it's going to happen. When that happens and how that happens, we're going to need everybody pulling in the same direction. We've got an unbelievable fan base. I'm grateful for it and really appreciative for them. The great thing is, they've been with us from day one, and my guess is they've always been with this program good days and tough days. So I'm really grateful to be in a program like that."

Campbell said Penn State has struggled to find an identity so far this season, particularly on offense. The Nittany Lions have scored on just five of their 25 possessions in Big Ten losses to Wisconsin and Northwestern. That includes only one touchdown drive longer than 50 yards.

Penn State also has a run game that averaged 2.9 yards per carry against Big Ten opponents and totaled just 48 rushing yards against Northwestern.

"The reality is, we're five games into building standards and expectations," Campbell said. "As we continue to build this, adversity was going to be a part of this, and we are in it and we needed to be in it to be able to grow forward to be the team we want to become.

"What I'm looking for is our response. Verbal response, even what I say, doesn't matter. It's what happens, how do we go get better, how do we fix our inconsistencies, and how do we show up and grow ourselves forward? I think that's the biggest thing from our players, our coaches, all of us is how we respond to the adversity that we're in."

Asked about Penn State's run-game struggles, Matt Campbell extended his answer team-wide.



"The reality of it is, we lack an identity."



🎥Penn State Athletics pic.twitter.com/dCWNjBFasu — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 6, 2026

The Penn State White Out historically has been the team's best-attended game annually. The game has drawn eight announced crowds above 110,000 since first full-stadium White Out in 2007. This is 19th full Penn State White Out at Beaver Stadium, which includes the 2024 home playoff game against SMU.

Penn State is 11-7 in full-stadium White Out games, having won six straight before last year's 30-24 overtime loss to Oregon.

USC is visiting Penn State for the first time since 1994. Kickoff for the Penn State-USC game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.

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