Carson Hansen, Penn State's leading rusher who is coming off consecutive 100-yard performances, is listed as questionable for the Nittany Lions' game Saturday against Rutgers. Hansen is among a handful of players key players who appeared on Penn State's first Big Ten availability report of the week.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell did not give the impression that Hansen will be available for Saturday's game. Campbell said that Hansen has been "really super limited" at practice this week after leaving last Saturday's game against Minnesota in the first half.

Hansen, who has rushed for 619 yards and seven touchdowns this season, produced a season-high 126 yards in just one half against the Golden Gophers. He has averaged 113.7 yards over his last three games and has scored a touchdown in six straight.

"We will see where we are by the end of the week if he's got the opportunity to play. I know if anybody can do it, he'll be ready to play," Campbell said Tuesday. "If it's not Carson, obviously Cam [Wallace] has stepped into a major role, has proven that he's been ready to go when his opportunities have come his way."

Penn State’s first availability report for Saturday’s game vs. Rutgers.



DE Caleb Bacon out for the 2nd straight game, while CB Jahmir Joseph is doubtful and RB Carson Hansen is questionable.



Three Rutgers QBs on their report. pic.twitter.com/tR9poX83sc — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 19, 2026

Wallace, Penn State's No. 2 rusher with 398 yards and four touchdowns, had a lighter workload against Minnesota (15 carries, 82 yards) and should be fresh for the Scarlet Knights. Wallace, who emerged with a career game against Purdue two weeks ago, has been the revelation of Penn State's late-season run-game renaissance.

Defensive end Caleb Bacon will miss his second straight game, while receiver Koby Howard will miss his eighth. It's unlikely that Howard will return during the regular season. Edge Alexander McPherson continued his late-season run with Bacon out, making two tackles for loss against the Gophers.

Cornerback Jahmir Joseph, who also missed the Minnesota game, is listed as doubtful with backup offensive lineman Donnie Harbour. Cornerback Tyler Armstead, who returned against Minnesota after missing six games, is questionable.

Rutgers' lengthy injury list includes three quarterbacks, notably last week's starter Sean Ashenfelder, who is out. Former starter Dylan Lonergan, who hasn't played the last three games, is doubtful. And AJ Surace, who played against Nebraska with three broken ribs according to head coach Greg Schiano, is questionable.

Campbell on two returning players

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Penn State's offseason began early this week, as two Nittany Lions starters announced plans to return for 2027. Tight end Ben Brahmer and middle linebacker Kooper Ebel will take their fifth years of eligibility at Penn State, which Campbell called "great that those two have decided to do that, for sure."

Brahmer leads Penn State five touchdown receptions, including two against Minnesota. The 6-7 tight end went seven Big Ten games without catching a touchdown pass.

Ebel is Penn State's second-leading tackler (60) and wears the green-dot helmet as the primary communicator with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

"For those two to have clarity of what they want to do at this poiont allows them to play free, knowing what their next 12 months look like," Campbell said. "... At least you know two guys are coming back. And time you have some clarity of what's going on, that's certainly beneficial."

'You would think that they're undefeated'

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs onto the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers arrives at Penn State on Saturday with a four-game losing streak, a depleted roster without a starting quarterback and an offense that has scored 10 points in its last two games. But Campbell is looking not at the 2-8 Scarlet Knights who lost to UMass by 16 points but to the team that played one-possession games with USC and Michigan.

"My respect for coach [Greg] Schiano is as high as maybe anybody in the profession," Campbell said. "When you watch their football team play, you have no idea what their record is. You would think that they're undefeated.

"Their kids play as hard as anybody we've played for 60 minutes, which is awesome, because we have yet to, in my opinion, rise to that challenge."

Penn State hosts Rutgers for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Beaver Stadium. FS1 will televise.

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