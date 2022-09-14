Penn State's Harrison Wallace III Savors Return to Auburn

In August, Penn State coach James Franklin referenced receiver Harrison Wallace III as a rising star of the offense. In fact, Franklin predicted that people would be talking about Wallace soon.

And not just Penn State fans.

"I think he's got a chance to be one of those guys that, by the middle of the season or end of the season, not only the fans and media are talking about him, but our opponents are saying, 'Hey, this is a guy we'd better be aware of,'" Franklin said.

For Wallace, Saturday would represent a welcome time for that to happen. As Penn State's only player from Alabama, Wallace heads home this weekend when the Lions visit Auburn. He played high school football at Pike Road High near Montgomery, Ala., about 45 minutes from Auburn.

Wallace has been to several Auburn games, once on a recruiting trip and to a few others as a spectator. He wasn't an Auburn fan as a kid ("I grew up rooting for Alabama," he said) but looks forward to playing his first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

After last week, Wallace could put on a showcase for his family attending. Wallace caught four passes, including the first of his career, in the Lions' 46-10 win over Ohio and led the team with seven targets. Quarterback Sean Clifford said the 6-1 redshirt freshman made great strides this offseason and has some unteachable qualities among receivers.

"Obviously, Tre [his nickname] is a weapon for us," Clifford said. "He's got great speed, he can go up and make a play, has super jumping ability and at the same time understands the offense really well."

Wallace played a limited role last season, getting time in three games while preserving his redshirt. He called that experience important to understand how much quicker college football is than high school.

Penn State receiver Harrison Wallace III, pictured during his senior year at Pike Road High, is Penn State's lone player from Alabama. Jake Crandall/USA Today Sports Network

When Penn State brought in five receivers last offseason (four freshmen and senior transfer Mitchell Tinsley), Wallace knew the competition would grow substantially. So after a conversation with his parents, he returned to Penn State invigorated for winter workouts and spring drills.

"I really had an opportunity to do something good, and it really just clicked during the spring," Wallace said. "The room definitely pushed me."

Clifford noticed the difference. He has raved about Wallace since training camp, urging him to seize a larger role in the receivers room. Tinsley, who is mentoring several young receivers, said, "The sky's the limit for him."

"He's done a lot of good things," Clifford said. "Spring was when he took a big jump, and then in fall camp obviously as well. He took a lot of ownership in the spring to make himself into the player that he is right now. He's making a lot of strides, and it's going to be cool to have a little homecoming for him."

As for the homecoming, Wallace is eager but focused. He compared the atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium to that of Ohio State: loud, energized fans who are into the game. "It's going to be one of those environments," he said.

Asked to compare Jordan-Hare with Beaver Stadium, Wallace smiled.

"It's nowhere close," he said. "Beaver Stadium, you can't ask for anything better."

