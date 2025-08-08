Penn State's James Franklin Loves This Change Coming to Beaver Stadium
Penn State returned to Beaver Stadium this week for the first time since the spring Blue-White Game, and James Franklin found himself drawn upstairs. The Penn State football coach looked up at the two sets of temporary bleachers being constructed on Beaver Stadium's east concourses and wondered something.
"Why didn't we do that in the past?" Franklin said to reporters after practice Wednesday in State College. "That was wasted space forever."
Penn State is constructing more than 7,000 temporary seats in Beaver Stadium, which is undergoing a $700 million renovation project scheduled for completion in 2027. In the meantime, Penn State's athletic department sought to maintain the stadium's capacity as close to 106,572 as possible, which called for some creative bleacher placement.
In addition to the large temporary bleachers sitting atop the new west side framework, Beaver Stadium will have two sets of bleachers tucked into its concourses on the northeast and southeast corners. According to an updated stadium map, the bleachers will sit above gates A and E on the east side.
Cool, Franklin said.
"I think that's awesome, I think that's a huge opportunity for us," he said. "I think [athletic director] Pat [Kraft] and [deputy athletic director] Vinny [James] have done a phenomenal job. You're going to see a ton of upgrades this year, and then next year is going to be crazy."
RELATED: Big Ten Network visited Penn State football practice. Here's what we learned
Making Beaver Stadium feel less temporary
There's no denying that Beaver Stadium will look, feel and sound different this year. Penn State began the three-year renovation by demolishing the upper seating deck and press box on the stadium's west side. In its place, Penn state is building a new tower that will house loge boxes and suites, club seating, a new media facility and event space. The centerpiece is the Lubert Family Welcome Center, which Penn State officials have positioned as the future front door of the university.
Penn State soon will pause some work on Beaver Stadium for the 2025 season, though areas will remain an active construction site. Before the 2026 season, Penn State plans to demolish the lower seating bowl on the stadium's west side, eventually replacing it with new seating. The entire project is scheduled to be completed before the 2027 season.
Until then, Penn State must play two football seasons with temporary seating, which Kraft said "will look very temporary." Still, the athletic department hopes those bleachers won't affect the stadium's ability to amplify sound and create an intimidating atmosphere for opponents.
"Honestly, I think [fans in temporary] seating may have a better seat than they had in the old west side," Kraft said.
A long-term project
Franklin said he has been pleased with the renovation plans thus far, particularly in protecting the atmosphere Penn State has promoted for a decade.
"There's been a ton of hard work and really good ideas about how to maximize that stadium and how to make it as loud as possible," Franklin said. "It's always been a great venue, and I only think it's going to get better."
Added Kraft, "I really believe it's going to be something fans are going to be proud of. We're trying to make it so that it’s as loud as humanly possible and continue to keep this as the greatest home-field advantage in all of sports."
One more thing: Penn State is constructing temporary broadcast booths underneath the temporary bleachers but is moving the press box permanently to a converted suite on the east side. Asked whether his assistant coaches who worked from the press box will move to the east side as well, Franklin said the conversation is fluid but did drop this juicy note.
"Now it's, where's the best side to be on to see the game and also maybe stop some people from stealing signals?" Franklin said.