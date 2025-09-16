Penn State's LaVar Arrington II Making Steady Progress at Demanding Position
Penn State has introduced several players from its 2025 recruiting class on defense this year, with one still seeking his debut. Freshman linebacker LaVar Arrington II, who wears the same No. 11 his father popularized with the Nittany Lions in the late 1990s, made significant strides during the non-conference season and could carve a role later this year, head coach James Franklin said.
"LaVar is a super-talented young man, and we’ve had a lotta discussions about him," Franklin said on a recent edition of the Penn State Coaches Show. "He could help us right now on special teams. What we struggle with is, we get four games with those guys [to play before using their redshirt], and we want to make sure we're using those wisely. Late in the season I think he's going to have a chance to maybe help on defense and special teams, so we're building toward that."
Arrington was a 4-star linebacker prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, who graduated early and enrolled at Penn State in January with his sister Laila. His father, the Nittany Lions' College Football Hall of Fame linebacker, said both kids chose Penn State independently of he and his wife Trishia.
"I'm so beyond humbled by them wanting to go there and continue to build our legacy," LaVar Arrington said in a 2024 interview.
RELATED: LaVar Arrington wants to "disrupt" how Penn State thinks about NIL
Arrington was captain and team MVP last season at Charter Oak High in Covina, California, where he was an athletic pass-rusher. As a freshman at Penn State, Arrington has charted his own course. The 6-3, 219-pound linebacker has gained more than 15 pounds since enrolling and stood out during spring practice.
Arrington is playing middle linebacker for the Nittany Lions as well as special teams. Linebackers coach Dan Connor said that Arrington benefited from enrolling in January and participating in spring drills.
"Graduating early is a huge advantage to be able to get those spring reps in the new system," Connor said. "And in a system like this — that's a complex system, it's close to an NFL system — that's going to take time. He has steadily progressed to be able to play Mike. You're playing quarterback of a tough defensive system."
Connor said that Arrington has "steadily progressed" during training camp and Penn State's non-conference schedule. At a recent Sunday practice, Arrington generated his most productive work of the season, Connor said.
"Over the past three weeks in particular, it's been impressive to watch him operate," Connor said. "You know, he has all the tools. I mean, he's big, he's fast, he's twitchy, he can rush the passer. He can do pretty much anything. But it's been really encouraging to see him now operate as a level two linebacker,and not just as a level two linebacker but as the Mike linebacker, the main communicator."
Penn State has introduced multiple freshmen from its 2025 class into the defense with positive results. Defensive end Chaz Coleman has played in all three games and is tied for third on the team with three tackles for loss. Fellow defensive end Yvan Kemajou has played in all three games as well.
Cornerback Daryus Dixson is in the two-deep rotation at his position and has played 77 snaps in three games. Fellow cornerback Jahmir Joseph made his 2025 debut against Villanova, returning an interception 49 yards for a touchdown. And first-year linebacker Alex Tatsch made a tackle for loss in his first action of the season against Villanova.
Penn State still seeks to develop Arrington on defense, particularly at middle linebacker, and likely will hold his playing time until later in the season. But the freshman has shown that he's getting closer to playing.
"His progress has been good," Connor said. "I mean, he's got the right mindset. He's a humble kid. He's a quiet kid. He wants to work, he wants to learn. And it's steadily coming along."
Added Franklin, "Athletically he’s doing some exciting things for us. And he looks good in that 11, too. I don't know why."
RELATED: Penn State, LaVar Arrington join forces on new digital content service