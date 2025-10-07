Penn State's Loss to UCLA Has Far-Reaching Broadcast Implications
The Big Ten announced kickoff times for its Oct. 18 football schedule, and one game time jumped off the page. Penn State will visit Iowa for a prime-time game once considered in line for the FOX Big Noon Kickoff broadcast. instead, the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes will play on a streaming service.
Penn State and Iowa are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBC's subscription-based streaming service that has a piece of the Big Ten media rights. The Penn State-Iowa game will compete with two other night games involving Big Ten teams on broadcast networks, including the Notre Dame-USC game on NBC.
FOX will air Nebraska-Minnesota in prime time and Washington-Michigan in its Big Noon slot. For Penn State-Iowa, the unexpected downgrade to a streaming service hinged partly on the Nittany Lions' stunning upset loss at UCLA last weekend.
Penn State was a 24.5-point favorite against the Bruins, who had not won, or led in, a game all season. But behind quarterback Nico Iamaleava, interim head coach Tim Skipper and first-time play-caller Jerry Neuheisel, UCLA scored 27 first-half points en route to a 42-37 victory that put Penn State's playoff hopes on the brink.
The Nittany Lions, who fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022, must win their remaining seven regular-season games to have a shot at returning to the College Football Playoff. That includes the Oct. 18 visit to Kinnick Stadium, where the Nittany Lions' last three games have gone to the wire.
But even before that, Penn State (3-2) must beat Northwestern in its homecoming game Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
"We've got to find a way to beat Northwestern," Penn State coach James Franklin said Monday at his weekly press conference. "That's all that matters."
A Penn State season gone sideways
The Nittany Lions began the season ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP top 25 and on the short list of national championship contenders. At 3-2, Penn State now faces a daunting challenge even to reach the playoff.
Penn State must win go on a seven-game win streak that includes a visit to No. 1 Ohio State and a home game vs. No. 7 Indiana. Not to mention that trip to Iowa, which historically has been a difficult place for the Nittany Lions to play.
Franklin has been to Kinnick Stadium three times. He's 2-1, but every game has gone to the final minute. Two have been decided on touchdowns in the last 10 seconds, including the Nittany Lions' loss there in 2021.
And drama often follows Penn State to Kinnick Stadium. Sean Clifford was hurt there in 2021, and Daryll Clark played hurt there in 2009. In between, Saquon Barkley stamped his legacy there in 2017. The stadium just has a way of creating or crushing dreams.
Which is why this game had the all the hallmarks of Penn State's first Big Noon Kickoff of the season. So far, Penn State has appeared on CBS twice and NBC once, for the White Out loss to Oregon.
But Penn State has yet to appear in FOX's flagship broadcast window despite its preseason expectations. And now the Nittany Lions won't appear on Big Noon until at least the Nov. 1 game at Ohio State. In fact, Penn State has more appearances on the popular SEC Shorts YouTube channel than on FOX's Big Noon.
Franklin dug in for the long haul Monday, saying that he has faith in a program that poured millions of dollars into this roster and coaching staff during the offseason. Penn State hasn't been eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but its future hinges on bounceback performances the next two weeks.
"I believe in Penn State," Franklin said. "I believe in our players. I believe in the men and women in the Lasch Building, and I believe in myself. Obviously after the last two games we're going to
get these types of questions. I get it.
"But again, when you look at the complete picture, which right now no one wants to talk about; we want to talk about what just happened and the games we just played. I get that, but I need to make sure that everybody within the Lasch Building keeps everything in perspective. We get this fixed, move forward, find a way to beat Northwestern. As you can imagine, we're as motivated as we've ever been to do that."