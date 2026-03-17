Penn State Football Mailbag: What to Expect From Spring Practice?

Matt Campbell has spent his past three months at Penn State assigning cultural touchstones to a program that looked for a reset after 2025. So far, the results have been positive. Several returning Nittany Lions said that Campbell quickly changed the program's culture this winter.

Now comes the football part. Penn State opens spring practice in late March with plenty to install. The Nittany Lions will do so without some key players returning from injuries, which will impact what the team showcases April 25 on Blue-White Weekend.

As spring practice draws closer, we look at Penn State's to-do list, and some other details, in this Q&A.

Question: Who's in and who's out for spring practice?

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea scores a touchdown during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Multiple Penn State starters will be either limited or sidelined this spring. Notably, returning offensive starters Anthony Donkoh and Andrew Rappleyea aren't expected to participate in on-field drills while rehabbing from offseason issues.

Neither injury is expected to be long-term, but their presences would be helpful to an offense trying to calibrate. Donkoh is the projected starter at right tackle after playing guard last season. He's a veteran at both positions, but re-transitioning will require extra snaps in training camp. Likewise, Rappleyea will start camp needing to play catch-up in Taylor Mouser's offense.

Elsewhere, Iowa State transfers such as tight end Gabe Burkle and safety Jeremiah Cooper are recovering from ACL injuries, as is returning linebacker Tony Rojas. Then there's quarterback Rocco Becht, who will be the most-watched player this spring.

Question: What can we expect to see from Rocco Becht?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht talks with reporters during a media availability at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Becht said in February that he is ahead of his rehab schedule from offseason shoulder surgery and expects to throw during the second half of spring drills. Quarterbacks coach Jake Waters echoed Becht's prediction.

"We're thinking that he'll get to be able to throw in spring ball a little bit," Waters said. "Obviously, we won't put him in any harm's way or anything like that. But the schedule he's on now that we'll be able to get him in some things during the spring."

Penn State needs Becht to work in some capacity this spring, even if he's just throwing 7-on-7 routes. The offense, while familiar to him, is mixing a lot of moving parts with players from multiple schools. The offensive line alone could have starters who played for three different schools last year.

If he were still at Iowa State, Becht probably wouldn't require much spring work. But Penn State needs him to be as prepared as possible for training camp.

Question: What will Taylor Mouser's offense look like?

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) hands off to running back Carson Hansen (26) during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Mouser is a fascinating coach whom Campbell has called innovative in offensive design and fearless in playcalling. Mouser is tied deeply to Becht, loves to use tight ends and brings flavors of the NFL to Penn State.

It will difficult to gauge how Penn State's offense will operate, particularly if Becht remains limited. However, watch for influences from the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, including perhaps some three tight-end sets. Mouser said he runs a "spread-pro" offense that likes to pair explosive passing with a physical run game.

“He's got a vertical pass game,” Penn State assistant head coach Terry Smith said of Mouser. “They utilize the tight end much like we have in the past, but their receivers are utilized a little bit more. My beloved Steelers got knocked out by the Texans [in the playoffs], and three of their guys play for the Texans. So that hit home hard, and I got a first-hand look at guys that have been produced from this system. So I'm looking forward to it. We all know, obviously the past few years, the [Penn State] receiver room has struggled, and hopefully that'll be fixed.”

Question: How much leavy lifting does D'Anton Lynn have ahead of him?

Tom Bradley was D’Anton Lynn’s position coach & defensive coordinator at Penn State. Now the PSU DC himself, Lynn discusses the impact “Scrap” had on him. pic.twitter.com/fGcRemAADO — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) February 11, 2026

Plenty. Lynn's story is charming (former all-Big Ten cornerback returns to his alma mater) but his workload is substantial. Lynn takes over a defense that underperformed acutely last season, finishing 43rd nationally in ESPN's efficiency ranking and allowing 20+ points per game for the first time since 2020.

Lynn will have an almost entirely new defensive line, save for promising sophomore edge rusher Yvan Kemajou and some interior role players. He's installing a defense that will rely on heavy tackles to funnel plays to linebackers, which Rojas should appreciate. He also has a full room of talented cornerbacks, inspired by Smith's return.

Where Lynn thrives is in adapting scheme to personnel, something that former coordinator Jim Knowles' rigid structure didn't allow. Smith already has seen Lynn building around players instead of vice versa.

"We really don't know what this group is going to master, so he's saying, 'OK, in spring ball, we have to figure it out,'" Smith said. "'Are we still a good man cover team? Are we a better zone cover team? Are we a better blitz team, or a drop eight team, or whatever the coverages are?' He's not preconceiving the idea we're going to do this and stuffing it on us. Let's figure out what these guys do best, get our best 11 guys on the field, and then we'll draw up whatever is necessary to be successful."

Question: Who are some new players to watch this spring?

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Siale Taupaki speaks with reporters at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

With 40 transfers, including 24 from Iowa State, there will be plenty. Let's start with two veteran defensive tackles.

Siale Taupaki is a 6-2, 310-pound interior lineman who embodies what Lynn and position coach Ikaika Malloe want at the position: a big, physical presence who redirects traffic from the middle of the line of scrimmage. He's also a fascinating person who will play his eighth season of college football at Penn State.

Likewise, Keanu Williams is a 6-5, 320-pound tackle who played with Taupaki (and for Lynn) at UCLA and started his career at Oregon. Also like Taupaki, the sixth-year senior looks to make a statement with the Nittany Lions.

Receiver Brett Eskildsen has positioned himself as a player to watch, saying he expects to be one of the team's fastest players. Former Ohio State running back James Peoples seeks to challenge Iowa State transfer Carrson Hansen for the starting job, or at least a complementary backfield role.

At quarterback, redshirt freshman Alex Manske, who transferred from Iowa State, is the top contender for QB2. But watch for Division III transfer Connor Barry, who gave up a starting spot to play behind Becht.

And one of the most interesting position battles might emerge at center, where Dom Rulli, who started the Pinstripe Bowl, will duel with freshman All-American Brock Riker from Texas State.

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